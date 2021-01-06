| 2.3°C Dublin

Fargo returns with season four and a shake-up

Chris Rock plays gang leader Loy Cannon, who tries to carve his slice of the criminal cake in Kansas, Missouri, in 1950. Fargo. Expand

Pat Stacey

There’s a beautiful symmetry in the fact that TG4, a channel many thought would never succeed when it was launched as Teilifís na Gaeilge in 1996 (Kevin Myers christened it Teilifís De Lorean), is showing Fargo, a series many, including me, believed was destined to fail.

The thinking before the first season aired in 2014 was that writer-director Noah Hawley’s plan to make a series based on the Coen brothers’ fabulous black comedy crime drama was madness.

A previous attempt in the 1990s – a straightforward follow-up to the film, featuring Edie Falco as Marge Gunderson – never got past a one-hour pilot, which can be found on YouTube.

