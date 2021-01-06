Fargo returns with season four and a shake-up

There’s a beautiful symmetry in the fact that TG4, a channel many thought would never succeed when it was launched as Teilifís na Gaeilge in 1996 (Kevin Myers christened it Teilifís De Lorean), is showing Fargo, a series many, including me, believed was destined to fail.

The thinking before the first season aired in 2014 was that writer-director Noah Hawley’s plan to make a series based on the Coen brothers’ fabulous black comedy crime drama was madness.

A previous attempt in the 1990s – a straightforward follow-up to the film, featuring Edie Falco as Marge Gunderson – never got past a one-hour pilot, which can be found on YouTube.

It hardly needs saying that the Fargo sceptics were proved wrong. Hawley, it turned out, never had any intention of slavishly copying the Coens.

He confounded expectations by delivering an anthology series which, while set in the same universe and sharing the film’s distinctive black comedy beats, quirky approach to characterisation and sudden bursts of grotesque violence, is very much his own vision.

After three great seasons, the second of them achieving perfection, the question was how far Fargo could go before it began to feel routine and recycled.

This seems to have been occupying Hawley’s mind, too. Now that the much-delayed (by coronavirus) fourth season has finally reached us, we can see it’s a noticeably different Fargo to the ones that came before.

For one thing, the trademark snowy landscape of Minnesota has been left behind. Unlike Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, we definitely are in Kansas – specifically, Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950, among rival criminal gangs.

This being Fargo, the first 15 minutes of the opening instalment are taken up with the evolution of the city’s mob wars, framed as a history report by super-smart 16-year-old Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield), the bi-racial daughter of a white father and Black mother who run a funeral home. Basically, the Jewish were supplanted by the Irish, who were later supplanted by the Italians.

The story proper picks up with the arrival of African-American syndicate boss Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), who strikes an uneasy business arrangement with the Sardinian Fadda family, headed by patriarch Donatello (Tommaso Ragno).

The two men engage in the time-honoured ritual of exchanging younger sons, a practice designed to maintain the peace. From that opening montage, however, we see it’s really a way for each side to get the inside track on the other – a practice that sometimes backfires, leading to betrayal.

Donatello’s reign unexpectedly comes to an end when, having emitted a massive fart (his son and successor Josto, played by Jason Schwartzman, initially thinks he’s having a heart attack), he’s accidentally shot in the jugular by a kid with a BB gun.

He survives the shooting, but not the ministrations of oddball Minnesotan nurse Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley), who interprets Josto’s request to “take care” of his father as an order to kill the old man with morphine.

Fargo has never been noted for its depth. Whether or not it’s Hawley’s response to the current climate in America, this season seems to be trying to say something profound (maybe) about race.

Ehtelrida’s report-cum-narration notes that no matter how much the Jewish, Irish, Italian and African-American gangs hate one another, the whites who consider themselves “real” Americans hate all of them even more.

There’s a massive cast here, including Ben Whishaw as an Irish-American member of the Fadda gang called Rabbi Milligan (fans might spot a season two connection), and plenty of colourful characters and striking individual moments.

However, by the end of this leisurely-paced opener, they had yet to cohere into something of substance.

FARGO – 3 stars