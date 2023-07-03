Fantastic McEnroe is yet more evidence that we live in a golden age of TV documentaries

McEnroe is the kind of high-quality documentary we’ve come to regard as the norm on television. Photo: Sky/Showtime

THE World at War, first shown in 1973/74, was a landmark, the most comprehensive documentary series about World War II ever made.

Produced by the visionary Jeremy Isaacs and narrated by Laurence Olivier, it ran uninterrupted in a primetime Wednesday night slot for an unprecedented 26 weeks.

Devoting half a year to a heavyweight documentary series was an extraordinary commitment for a broadcaster to make.

What’s even more remarkable is that the broadcaster in question wasn’t the public service-minded BBC but Thames Television, part of the commercially-driven ITV network.

To put this in context, Thames’s most high-profile series at the time were The Benny Hill Show and the wretched Love Thy Neighbour.

Just as surprising in its own way was another Thames/ITV series shown a few years later. Kevin Brownlow and David Gill’s Hollywood, a wonderful 13-part history of silent movies narrated by James Mason, was broadcast in 1980, also in a primetime slot.

Sadly, while The World at War has been reshown numerous times on numerous channels, the only way to watch Hollywood these days is in fuzzy home recording transfers on YouTube.

The legal complexities of obtaining home video rights for the hundreds of film clips and interviews with silent movie legends mean it’s never been given a DVD or Blu-ray release, and probably never will.

Can you imagine the even more dumbed-down ITV of today, home to garbage like Love Island, handing dozens of hours of airtime over to series such as these?

It would simply never happen. In truth, it was a rarity even back then.

With the exception of the BBC, which is compelled by its Charter to educate and inform as well as entertain, most terrestrial broadcasters over the decades have tended to regard documentaries as a necessary evil: the healthy greens in your TV diet, to be squeezed into the gaps between dramas, comedies, variety shows, game shows and reality TV tripe, or else shunted into a late-night slot.

That mindset persists, to a degree, in Britain.

The only factual series guaranteed a primetime slot on BBC1 or ITV1 are safe ratings-winners such as celebrity genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?, the tear duct-bothering reunion series Long Lost Family or anything with David Attenborough in it.

For virtually ever other kind of documentary, it’s off to BBC2 and Channel 4, which are still stuck with the outdated “alternative channel” label.

Luckily for viewers, the rest of television is not so rigid in its thinking as the UK. To be fair to RTÉ – which hasn’t exactly been fair to either the licence payers or those hardworking employees who don’t belong to the elite high-earners’ club – it’s never had any compunction about giving prominent slots to documentaries on both of its channels.

Then there’s TG4, which has an impressive track record of outstanding documentaries shining a light into less explored corners of history.

But the first really big game changer was the arrival of PBS America in 2011. For the first time, viewers in Ireland and Britain could enjoy PBS series such as Ken Burns and Lynn Novack’s two most famous epics, The Civil War and The Vietnam War, in full, rather than in the severely truncated versions, which were often half the original length, shown by European broadcasters, including BBC2.

For anyone with a deep interest in American history, it was like all our Christmases had come together.

Arguably even more significant was the advent of Sky Documentaries, which came on air in 2020 and has been bringing viewers the cream of American documentaries.

The latest addition is Barney Douglas’s Showtime film McEnroe, a fantastic account of tennis legend John McEnroe’s triumphs and failures on and off the court, which received its television premiere last Saturday.

The streamers have also played a role. For good or ill, Netflix popularised the true-crime documentary genre.

Between all these and BBC2’s excellent Storyville strand, it’s now easier most nights of the week to find a quality documentary to watch than a quality drama. We’re living in a golden age of television documentaries.