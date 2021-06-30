Fair City spoilers: Not guilty is the shock verdict as Will is cleared of charges against Cristiano

Cristiano is left devastated when Will triumphs in court

NOT guilty!

That’s the shock verdict in the dramatic Fair City trial tonight when Will Casey was cleared of charges of domestic violence against his former partner Cristiano San Martin.

This evening’s final courtroom showdown saw Will take the stand where he claimed that Chilean national Cristiano told him that to hit him was normal.

“He shouted at me and hit me. A punch. A thump. Threats. It got worse over time. He said it was normal. He said it was the way men let off steam,” Will said from the dock.

As nurse Will was questioned by Cristiano’s barrister Tom Sarsfield (Philip O’Sullivan) he became more patronising

TOM : “You said you thought Cris was going to kill you, so you ran for your life?”

WILL: “Yes.”

TOM: “So, your 'severe' injuries didn't prevent you running from the apartment, down the stairs, out onto the street and running across the main road where bang, you were hit by a car? “

WILL: (riled to Tom) “It's called adrenaline. The stress hormone released during the fight or flight response. I presume you've heard of it?”

Will’s barrister Clodagh gave him a warning look, while his solicitor Sheila was not impressed with Will’s patronising tone.

With his legal team (played by Deirdre Monaghan and Caitriona Ní Murch) claiming Will (John Cronin) sunk his own ship the court adjourned for the jury to make their deliberations.

Back in Carrigstown as Will, Cristiano, Phoebe, Mairead, Damien and Dolores awaited the outcome, Dolores asked Cris can he forgive her.

Mairead looked to Phoebe, saying she will see in time what kind of a man Will really is, and cock of the walk Will is confident he’s done enough to emerge from this whole ordeal unscathed.

“I think they like me, I’m the front-line worker. Cris is a foreigner, he’s the one who let his husband die,” sneered Will.

As love turned to hate, hurt remained. As the court resumed, the court registrar delivered the jury’s verdict.

While Will is found guilty of criminal damage to Cris’s phone he is found NOT GUILTY of assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

With Will triumphant and as Cristiano (Rodrigo Ternevoy) crumbled, Judge Cowhey (Kevin McHugh) stated, “As has already been stated in this courtroom, domestic abuse cases are difficult to prove. I do hope this will not discourage victims coming forward and reporting this crime. It takes courage to do so”.

As Will was free to return to work and to live in his community can life really go back to normal for him? Will daughter Phoebe learn the truth or will he continue in his wicked ways?