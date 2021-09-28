Expecting Coogan’s Savile drama to shed any light is deluded

Some television programmes remain indelibly stamped on your memory. For me, Exposure: The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, shown by ITV on October 3, 2012, is one of those.

This was the first time the wider public were made aware of what numerous people working in TV in Britain had either suspected or known for decades. That Savile, who’d died almost exactly a year earlier, was a predatory, horrifyingly prolific sexual abuser and paedophile.

Permit me to put myself into the picture for a moment. Back then, and for some time after, I was the only journalist in Irish newspapers writing a daily TV column.

I watched Exposure as it went out on the night and got up, as I always did, insanely early the following morning to write my review for that afternoon’s Evening Herald, as it was then called.

Few things I’ve written have provoked such an immediate reaction. The review was mentioned in What It Says In The Papers. I was asked to go on Liveline and talk to Joe Duffy.

Because the programme had been broadcast at 11.10pm, the so-called graveyard slot, Joe, like many people in Ireland, hadn’t seen it. I mention all this only to give an idea of the kind of impact Exposure’s revelations had on the way people thought about Savile, especially those of us who remember when he was one of the BBC’s biggest stars, despite being a man of no discernible talent who exuded zero warmth.

I’m not indulging in hindsight bias when I say I’d always thought Savile, a weekly television fixture on Top Of The Pops and Jim’ll Fix It, was a weird, grotesque character.

That ridiculous bleached hair. The shiny, brightly-coloured tracksuits. The ostentatiously chunky, vulgar jewellery.

The narcissistic insistence, following his knighthood in 1990, that he always be credited on screen as “Sir Jimmy Savile, OBE, KCSG, LL.D”. But being weird and grotesque aren’t crimes.

Neither are being chilly and creepy, which is how Savile came across in Louis Theroux’s award-winning 2000 documentary When Louis Met Jimmy.

Exposure was a different matter. Nobody sitting down to watch the programme that night could have expected the catalogue of depravity described by some of Savile’s victims, who’d bravely consented to be interviewed.

As we’ve learned in the intervening years, this was merely the tip of the iceberg. Savile’s monstrous behaviour – he’s believed to have sexually abused at least 450 victims, 80pc of them young people and children, some with intellectual disabilities – was detailed in the Discovery+ documentary Jimmy Savile: The People Who Knew (i.e. his victims) back in August.

A two-part Netflix documentary exploring Savile’s life and his influential connections in the years before his crimes were exposed is due later this year.

This sounds like a worthwhile project. The same can’t be said of the plan, announced on Sunday, to turn the Savile story into a BBC drama series called The Reckoning, written by Neil McKay (Appropriate Adult, See No Evil) and starring Steve Coogan.

“To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly,” Coogan said in a statement. “Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which, however harrowing, needs to be told.”

Frankly, I wish Coogan hadn’t taken the decision at all. He got one thing right, though: there is much of this story still to be told, not least about those in positions of power in the BBC and on the management of the hospitals and children’s homes Savile was allowed to roam at will, who either pretended to not know what he was up to, or did know and chose to do nothing.

But anyone who expects a TV drama – ultimately, a piece of entertainment for the masses – to shed any light is deluded.

I imagine there’ll be morbid curiosity among some people about how Coogan, a natural mimic, will impersonate Savile, but it’s impossible to see this as anything other than a serious miscalculation by him, McKay and most of all the BBC, which was shamefully complicit.

All it will do is invoke the ghost of an evil bastard, who should have been in jail, not on television.

By all means, honour his victims, but leave Savile in the ground to rot.