Even Samantha couldn’t rescue it: Why ‘And Just Like That’ is the worst show on television

*WARNING SPOILERS

HBO series Sex and the City finds Carrie Bradshaw

Adam White
UK Independent

So when it came down to it, even Samantha Jones couldn’t save And Just Like That. Appearing for a brief cameo at the beginning of today’s season two finale, Kim Cattrall came accessorised with camp, colour and a fake British accent. Calling from a London taxi to say she couldn’t make Carrie’s bon voyage party for her apartment, Samantha brought much-needed fizz to a show dryer than sandpaper. Gosh, she was missed.