Even Samantha couldn’t rescue it: Why ‘And Just Like That’ is the worst show on television

*WARNING SPOILERS

So when it came down to it, even Samantha Jones couldn’t save And Just Like That. Appearing for a brief cameo at the beginning of today’s season two finale, Kim Cattrall came accessorised with camp, colour and a fake British accent. Calling from a London taxi to say she couldn’t make Carrie’s bon voyage party for her apartment, Samantha brought much-needed fizz to a show dryer than sandpaper. Gosh, she was missed.