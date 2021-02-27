Eoghan Rice’s week on TV: Tribal conflicts give a grim vision of our future, past and present

Vaccines are on their way, but this week brought bad news to anyone hoping for a lengthy return to normality: in December 2029, a catastrophic technological failure is going to plunge humanity back into the dark ages, destroying every nation and leaving a series of tribes battling for supremacy in a forest somewhere in Germany.

That’s the premise of Tribes of Europa (Netflix), a post-apocalyptic drama set in 2074. We’re first introduced to the Origines, a tribe who have forsaken all technology to live at one with nature. This sounds quite nice and probably exactly what we should all be doing anyway.

Siblings Liv, Kiano and Elja are wandering through the forest when an aircraft crashes nearby. The wounded pilot, who hails from the Atlantian tribe, carries a cube that promises to reveal what happened in December 2029 when society ended and we were all plunged into a rather nice existence living in trees and not having to worry about work emails. (Admittedly, the trade-off is a dramatically increased chance of having your head chopped off by a rival tribe, but it’s still a risk worth taking).

Sadly for the family of Origines, a dastardly tribe of nihilists known as the Crows are hunting for this cube. The trail of dead they have left in their wake suggests they really want it quite badly.

And so we are left with two Germanic tribes chasing each other through the forest and cutting lots of people’s heads off. This is pretty much exactly what I’ve always predicted is going to happen to society.

Tribes of Europa features swashbuckling fight scenes where various parts of people’s anatomies are forcibly removed. It also features futuristic villains wearing large fur coats and nose rings. For some reason, futuristic villains always wear large fur coats and nose rings.

It’s a story based on people who rejected technology to live simple lives being terrorised and attacked by those who haven’t. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the underlying message. That said, I did distract myself through some of the slower scenes by trying to imagine it was all an elaborate political warning against Scottish independence.

It is a grim look into the future for anyone who thinks the modern day is apocalyptic enough. On a brighter note, society may have collapsed into a violent last-man-standing war, but at least we can do things again. Being hunted by sword-wielding psychopathic tribes of Germans will be challenging, but it’s better than yet another weekend spent walking aimlessly around the local park.

From terrifying visions of the future to haunting memories of the past. Bloodlands (BBC) trudges up dark secrets from the closing days of the Troubles. Former IRA man Patrick Keenan is kidnapped, the only hint of what happened to him being a postcard of Goliath, one of the two large cranes that dominate the Belfast skyline.

Detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) is startled by the postcard and instantly wears a worried frown that doesn’t leave his face for the rest of episode one. In fairness to Brannick, he has reason to be concerned.

‘Goliath’ was the calling card of a killer, long suspected to be a police officer, who in 1998 bumped off four people — including his wife — who were deemed potential obstacles to the peace process.

Bloodlands is the latest offering from Jed Mercurio, the man behind Line of Duty. Police corruption and cover-ups link both series. For mysterious corrupt officer ‘H’ in Line of Duty, see mysterious police killer Goliath in Bloodlands. You keep expecting Adrian Dunbar to pop up and shout “bent coppers!” followed by something about the River Lagan. Sadly — spoiler alert — this doesn’t happen.

Although Irish in content, Bloodlands is aimed at a predominantly English audience. This leads to several accidentally hilarious bits of exposition, such as when the police team weigh up the possibility that the family of an IRA man may not like them very much.

Other lines are less forgivable. Inquiring about Keenan’s eyesight problems, Brannick, without any context, asks a doctor: “Why would a ladies’ man suffer from blurred vision?” It’s an odd thing for a policeman to come out with.

This four-part series may not hit the heights of Line of Duty, but it’s an enjoyable tale about a city and a police force still haunted by the past.

If Tribes of Europa is about a dystopian future and Bloodlands is based on a bloody past, Devils (Sky Atlantic) takes inspiration from the murkiness of the present day. Set in the world of London finance, it tells the story of Massimo, who, early on in episode one, makes his hedge fund £250m by helping to bring economic destruction to Greece. Hooray, the bankers cheer.

Massimo drives around London in a Ferrari because that’s how our economic system rewards people who contribute nothing to society other than moving imaginary money from one spreadsheet to another. After all, traders have to be paid well to compensate them for how empty their lives are.

Devils is the story of people with very low morals competing for promotion and even bigger Ferraris. It is a show where characters mumble indecipherably about shorting stocks and other terms that shouldn’t exist. Its biggest flaw is that it is almost impossible to feel anything for Massimo and his colleagues other than a vague hope that they may end up one day being hunted in a German forest.

This is a show about some of the very worst people in the world. If anyone brings about the apocalypse, it will surely be them. And if we do only have a handful of years left, probably best not to waste any time watching Devils.

Read More

Indo Review