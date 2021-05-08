| 6.9°C Dublin

Eoghan Rice’s week on television: Moment passes for dystopian drama

As our own horrors begin to fade, and with a steady hand in the White House, our appetite for totalitarian nightmares such as The Handmaid’s Tale is waning

Escape to Canada: Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Eoghan Rice

Summer is coming, restrictions are ending and soon kids will be drinking pints and jumping into canals with their grandparents again. In short, things are looking up. But good news for anyone missing the misery: The Handmaid’s Tale (RTÉ) is back.

The dystopian drama returned for its fourth season on Thursday. Given the huge splash season one made back in 2017, the whimper that greeted season four is illustrative of how its star has not so much faded as collapsed into a black hole. Season one was must-watch TV; season four is on at 10.30pm after First Dates.
That’s not to say it is bad. The decline of the series is partly due to its own success: new seasons have been commissioned to the point where the series has outpaced the book that inspired it. Go ask Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen how that works out.
There is also the fact that season one was launched as the world was experiencing a particular moment. The concept of a dystopian future where America has descended into a totalitarian state hit a nerve in 2017. Joe Biden may have restored some calm to the White House, but he hasn’t done TV producers any favours.
Season three ended with June (Elisabeth Moss), some fellow handmaids and 86 children escaping Gilead (the name of the totalitarian state once known as America) by flying into Canada. June is shot by soldiers during the escape.
Episode one of season four opens with the handmaids battling to save her life. Well, not really battling — they more or less put a plaster on her and within a minute the whole sorry affair is forgotten about.
June and her comrades are now living on a farm in Canada. They could simply retire to a new life of long country walks and reminiscing about the time America descended into a totalitarian nightmare. Gilead, however, is determined to get those 86 kids back and is quite prepared to go to war with Canada to resolve the situation.

