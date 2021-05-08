Eoghan Rice’s week on television: Moment passes for dystopian drama

Summer is coming, restrictions are ending and soon kids will be drinking pints and jumping into canals with their grandparents again. In short, things are looking up. But good news for anyone missing the misery: The Handmaid’s Tale (RTÉ) is back.

The dystopian drama returned for its fourth season on Thursday. Given the huge splash season one made back in 2017, the whimper that greeted season four is illustrative of how its star has not so much faded as collapsed into a black hole. Season one was must-watch TV; season four is on at 10.30pm after First Dates.

That’s not to say it is bad. The decline of the series is partly due to its own success: new seasons have been commissioned to the point where the series has outpaced the book that inspired it. Go ask Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen how that works out.

There is also the fact that season one was launched as the world was experiencing a particular moment. The concept of a dystopian future where America has descended into a totalitarian state hit a nerve in 2017. Joe Biden may have restored some calm to the White House, but he hasn’t done TV producers any favours.

Season three ended with June (Elisabeth Moss), some fellow handmaids and 86 children escaping Gilead (the name of the totalitarian state once known as America) by flying into Canada. June is shot by soldiers during the escape.

Episode one of season four opens with the handmaids battling to save her life. Well, not really battling — they more or less put a plaster on her and within a minute the whole sorry affair is forgotten about.

June and her comrades are now living on a farm in Canada. They could simply retire to a new life of long country walks and reminiscing about the time America descended into a totalitarian nightmare. Gilead, however, is determined to get those 86 kids back and is quite prepared to go to war with Canada to resolve the situation.

The Handmaid’s Tale is characteristically dark. There are shootings, torture scenes, sexual abuse and promises of mass murder. There’s even a reference to Twitter existing, which shows that even in a dystopian nightmare things can always get worse.

It just doesn’t feel terribly relevant any more. Culturally, the moment has passed. As our own dystopian world begins to slowly fade, you’d be better off going outside to enjoy the summer. Another series making a return this week was Godfather of Harlem (RTÉ). The show tells the story of ‘Bumpy’ Johnson, which sounds like a name a fella would get after too many pucks of a hurl in the nether regions but is actually an infamous New York criminal. Forest Whitaker plays the lead role admirably, although he has one of those warm faces that makes him an improbable drugs baron. The first season saw Bumpy try to reclaim ownership of the Harlem drugs trade from Italian mafia families. The families were as receptive to this idea as you might imagine.

The business dispute has not eased in series two. Both groups are attempting to sell heroin to the same people, and while classical economics would suggest there is enough market demand for both outlets — and, indeed, buyers would strongly advocate a competition-based approach — the drugs trade is notoriously anti-competition and pro-monopoly. It’s a bit like how the taxis used to be in Dublin before the PDs came to power.

Bumpy and the Italian mafia don’t like each other. The result is that Godfather of Harlem is violent. Very violent. The four-minute recap of season one at the start of the second season includes three throats being slit. At least 11 people are shot dead in the opening 60 minutes of season two.

It’s violent, but then again it is a drama based on heroin distributors operating in New York at a time when 11 people being shot dead in 60 minutes would have been considered a quiet start to the day in the Big Apple.

The show is essentially a mob series, but it attempts to weave key moments from the era through its storylines. Series one featured episodes built around Muhammad Ali coming to town and the assassination of John F Kennedy. The second season follows Malcolm X — a friend of Bumpy — and his growing rift with Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad.

While giving some context to proceedings, the nods to history feel redundant. Godfather of Harlem isn’t a slow-burning, character-based epic; it is a fast-paced, gun-toting drama given all the Hollywood treatment. There’s only one reason you’re going to watch Godfather of Harlem, and it isn’t to learn about political infighting in the Nation of Islam. After all that drugs and mayhem, a documentary about cancer isn’t usually where you would go to find a lift. In Ireland, Cancer and Me (RTÉ), however, recently retired RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman manages to introduce some positivity into his decades-long battle against cancer.

Gorman’s rare tumours were detected in 1994. The prognosis was initially very poor. After treatment, his lifespan was revised upwards to somewhere between 20 and 30 years. Twenty-seven years on, the cancer remains under control and, while there are no guarantees, there is every reason to believe it will remain so for some time yet.

Like many others, Gorman is alive because of staggering medical progress over a very short period. His survival was greatly assisted by increased co-operation between EU countries and a range of measures that allow EU nationals to seek treatment elsewhere in the union.

This documentary was a celebration of medicine, political co-operation and, ultimately, life itself. As a final report to end a long career in front of the camera, it was a rewarding and uplifting way to sign-off.