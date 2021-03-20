Eoghan Rice’s week in TV: Like a first date trying to impress, ‘The One’ shows potential

What would you get if you crossed Cilla Black, Steve Jobs and Joseph Stalin? The answer is Rebecca Webb, the lead character in The One (Netflix), a new eight-part series that takes scientific ethics, corporate greed and a good old-fashioned murder hunt and wraps them up into, well, one.

Based on a book by John Marrs, the story centres on a scientific discovery that allows people to be matched with their perfect partner through DNA analysis. Simply spit in a tube and this corporation will find you the person you are meant to be with.

Whether you think this sounds like a revolutionary breakthrough or a dystopian nightmare probably depends on how tired you are of swiping left on dating apps. Either way, it isn’t fully explained how the technology works. There is a brief mention of it being based on research carried out on ants, which only serves to heighten the intrigue. All this time searching for Mr Right when the answer lay in the mound at the bottom of the garden.

Behind this new technology is Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware). Rebecca was once a fun-loving science student but is now a hard-nosed chief executive. We know she is tough because she wears her hair in a bun and is followed around by large men in polo necks who open car doors for her and lack the facial muscles required to smile.

The One opens with love-match supremo Rebecca parading on stage with a headset microphone giving one of those inspirational corporate talks that in any right-minded society would be illegal. She summons her boyfriend to the stage to show how DNA technology can help even her, a multimillionaire, find love. The crowd applauds how pretty he is. She makes him kiss her like the walking corporate sales pitch he is. If the gender roles were reserved, The One would at this point be classified as a hate crime.

The sales pitch clearly works. Rebecca and her company — the imaginatively entitled ‘The One’ — have revolutionised dating. Everybody is loved up and enjoying the best dates of their lives. Only there are problems.

Firstly, quite a lot of previously happy people are getting divorced, having been told that their true love is not the person lying beside them but a complete stranger on the other side of the world.

And then there’s the discovery of the skeletal remains of Rebecca’s old friend from college. This prompts flashbacks that suggest she had something to do with him ending up as a skeleton.

At the outset, you assume The One is going to be based on that age-old story: boy gives corporation his DNA, corporation matches boy’s DNA to girl, boy and girl fall head over heels in love and adopt a colony of ants to honour our insect love overlords. But there is a lot besides going on here: murder, greed, politics, bribery, betrayal, adultery.

Like a first date trying to impress, The One shows potential without fully convincing. Still, there’s enough promise there to agree to see them again.

The mood wasn’t lifted with the airing of the first episode of The Drowning (Virgin One), a new four-part drama about a mother, Jodie, who becomes convinced she has seen her son, who was thought to have drowned nine years earlier.

Tom was last seen as a four-year-old sitting by a lake on a family day out. His body was never recovered, but while police and Jodie’s family are convinced the boy fell into the water, she has always suspected he was snatched.

Her suspicions go into overdrive when she sees a young teenager walking to school who looks exactly like her vanished son. Is this a heartbroken mother who can’t accept her son is gone or a case of child abduction?

It’s a solid premise for a psychological thriller, although you shouldn’t dwell on the range of coincidences that fall into place — from the missing boy going to school down the road from his mother’s house, to the fact that the school happens to require a music teacher at the precise time former professional musician Jodie is looking to engineer an opportunity to get close to a talented young musician she believes is her son.

Some questionable plot developments aside, The Drowning is engrossing and will leave you wanting to come back for more.

Happier times were celebrated on My Little Big Day (RTÉ), a one-off documentary about couples tying the knot during the pandemic. The couples all vary in their make-up, from college lovebirds to over-50s with families already reared. Their reasons for wanting to push ahead with their wedding despite drastically reduced guest lists, face masks and two-metre distancing also vary. For some it’s illness, for others it’s the fear that elderly relatives may not have the luxury of time. The underlying factor for most is just a sheer determination not to let a virus that has already ruined so much spoil what should be the happiest day of their lives.

The stories of six couples are squeezed in, to the point where one or two are a little short-changed with their air time. The documentary skirts over the backstories and doesn’t dwell on the details of preparing a wedding. These are the reasons why My Little Big Day shouldn’t work. And yet, they are also the reasons why it does work. There is no attempt at dramatics; no voice over warning that the flowers aren’t ready or any of the myriad of problems inserted into normal wedding programmes.

The beauty of My Little Big Day is its simplicity. Six couples, filled with love and hope, refusing to let the big bad world get in their way. It’s a welcome break from the gloom and a lesson we could all learn from.