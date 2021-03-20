| 6.9°C Dublin

Eoghan Rice’s week in TV: Like a first date trying to impress, ‘The One’ shows potential

Scientific breakthrough: Dimitri Leonidas as James and Hannah Ware as Rebecca in The One Expand

Eoghan Rice

What would you get if you crossed Cilla Black, Steve Jobs and Joseph Stalin? The answer is Rebecca Webb, the lead character in The One (Netflix), a new eight-part series that takes scientific ethics, corporate greed and a good old-fashioned murder hunt and wraps them up into, well, one.

Based on a book by John Marrs, the story centres on a scientific discovery that allows people to be matched with their perfect partner through DNA analysis. Simply spit in a tube and this corporation will find you the person you are meant to be with.

Whether you think this sounds like a revolutionary breakthrough or a dystopian nightmare probably depends on how tired you are of swiping left on dating apps. Either way, it isn’t fully explained how the technology works. There is a brief mention of it being based on research carried out on ants, which only serves to heighten the intrigue. All this time searching for Mr Right when the answer lay in the mound at the bottom of the garden.

