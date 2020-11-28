Eoghan Rice’s week in TV: Kirstie decks herself out as the MacGyver of Christmas

Simpler times were celebrated on television this week, as three programmes made us hark back to an age before consumerism, the internet or airport security measures designed to stop the threat of mass murder.

First up, it was Kirstie’s Christmas: Quick and Easy Craft (Channel 4). Kirstie Allsopp is best known for property programmes where she persuades young couples to buy homes in quaint English villages called things like Somervale-upon-Sussexshire.

It’s presumably a difficult time to sell houses or anything else, but like any member of the landed gentry, Kirstie knows how to spot an opportunity. With shops and people’s dreams now closed, Kirstie’s new series tells us how to make Christmas decorations with random household items.

Like a middle-class festive MacGyver, Kirstie assembles crayons and balloons and transforms them into baubles and ice lanterns. She assures us all the decorations can be made in less than 45 minutes, a claim I feel will ultimately have to be tested in the courts.

She is joined by a variety of helpers, including long-time sidekick Phil Spencer. Kirstie and Phil are one of the great double acts of our time, like Leo and Micheál or Pfizer and BioNTech. Phil helps Kirstie make some placemats, although his eyes suggest he would much rather be trying to find somebody a bargain family home a three-hour commute from London.

Kirstie makes lots of things you didn’t think you wanted, but her eyes are persuasive and her tone assertive. Before you know it, you’re covered in Sellotape and glitter. Still, it’s wholesome television and certainly a lot cheaper than a two-up, two-down in the English midlands.

If homemade bauble making is not adventurous enough for you, The Hijacker Who Vanished: The Mystery of DB Cooper (BBC4) might have been more your thing. This documentary told the story of a man who in 1971 hijacked a plane, demanded $200,000 and, having secured the loot, parachuted out at 10,000ft never to be seen again. It remains the only unsolved plane hijacking in US history.

The 1970s were clearly a different time for air travel. Smoking, drinking brandy and harassing the flight attendants were integral parts of the experience, going on the evidence on display here. Hijackings were regular occurrences. This was in the days before mass air travel, so people had to board flights with guns or bombs and insist the plane took them where they wanted to go. Minutes into flights, captains would switch on the radio and announce, “you may have thought you were going to Milwaukee but due to a last-minute request from the heavily armed passenger in 3F, this baby is going to Havana!”

DB Cooper boarded a plane in Portland gripping a cigarette in one hand and an explosive detonator in the other. He coolly handed the flight attendant a note. Presuming this was just another male passenger hitting on her, she put the note in her pocket and walked away. Somewhat awkwardly, he had to call her back and insist she read his intentions to blow up everybody unless a large sum of money was put on board before he was allowed to escape somewhere over the wild expanses of the Pacific northwest.

Cooper escaped with the money as planned and was never found by police. But who was he? Four suspects are presented: a man who confessed to the crime on his deathbed; an amateur pilot who underwent a sex change and bore a striking resemblance to the hijacker; a man who returned home covered in blood one day and talking about having just hijacked a plane; and a fourth man who carried out an identical hijacking five months later.

Disappointingly, the truth is not known. This was an entertaining documentary but ultimately a ‘whodunnit’ without an answer.

The $200,000 DB Cooper risked his life for is put in the shade by the £1.6bn profit recorded every month by Amazon. The Truth About Amazon (Channel 4) promised to lift the lid on the online retailer.

Founder Jeff Bezos had a simple business plan: where once there were millions of shops, in the future there should only be one and he should own it. An alarming number of people have endorsed this plan and buy everything from Jeff without a care in the world for the long-term impact this will have on our towns, cities, jobs and lives. Anybody hoping to investigate the broad societal and economic consequences of one man owning the only shop in the world would have been disappointed by a piece of television with all the hard-hitting investigative journalism of an infomercial.

The hosts explained that the best way to avoid rushing into a purchase without searching for lower prices was to not buy an item without searching for lower prices. I was relieved I had brought a pen and paper with me to write down these invaluable life hacks.

Other big reveals included that some reviews written on Amazon are not accurate. The revelation that not everything written on the internet is true had me rushing to my Covid-19 Facebook group to inquire whether George Soros is to blame for this. The programme also revealed how Alexa — Amazon’s voice-controlled artificial intelligence assistant — does not necessarily find you the cheapest option when you instruct it to buy something like the lazy, sloth-like creature you are. What is the world coming to if you can’t trust corporate robot spies to look after your personal finances?

This wasn’t so much a documentary as a YouTube explainer video an elderly relative might find helpful. But even they probably wouldn’t.

