Endeavour review: Young Morse departs in a highly emotional finale

Thursday (Roger Allam, on left) and Morse (Shaun Evans) arrive at the parting of the ways in the last-ever episode of Endeavour. Photo: ITV

YOU can’t very well have a murder mystery series without any murders.

The last-ever episode of Endeavour (ITV1, Sunday) was obliged to give DS Morse (Shaun Evans) and DI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam) something to investigate.

In this case, the murders of a number of seemingly innocuous academics whose death notices were printed in the Oxford Mail newspaper before they’d died. Frankly, it was little more than a briskly resolved diversion that could have been dispensed with.

What viewers really wanted to know was how things would work out, or maybe not work out, for Morse and the people closest to him. Series creator and sole writer Russell Lewis gave us the answers in a densely plotted, emotionally powerful finale.

We knew the parting of the ways between Fred and Morse, who over the years had become surrogate father and son, was coming. What we didn’t know were the circumstances.

Fred had decided, in the interest of his family, to take up a promotion elsewhere. But with ghosts from his past rearing up in the form of his wayward brother Charlie (Phil Daniels) and his onetime bagman, the sneering, corrupt cop Arthur Lott (Danny Webb), would he even make it to the end of the episode?

Lott used Charlie to lure Fred to a meeting, where he was told to abandon his and Morse’s revived investigation into the Blenheim Vale child abuse and police corruption scandal – a complex plot thread that reaches back to the second season of Endeavour – or else he, his family and friends would suffer the consequences.

The supposed sweetener was that Fred would get back the life savings Charlie had lost him years earlier in dodgy investments with Lott and associates.

When Fred admitted to Morse the reasons why they had to close the Blenheim Vale inquiry, which had turned up the remains of murder victims buried in the institution’s grounds, the younger man was devastated.

Morse, meanwhile, was keeping something from Fred. A drug-dealing biker had been found stabbed to death at the rear of a seedy pub Fred’s troubled ex-soldier son Sam (Jack Bannon) had been frequenting. Morse found a button from Sam’s old military greatcoat at the scene, but kept quiet about it.

On the day of Joan’s (Sara Vickers) marriage to DS Jim Strange (Sean Rigby), Morse, the best man, skipped the church, instead arranging to meet the odious Lott at Blenheim Vale and retrieve Fred’s money.

Lott, backed up by a pair of heavies, had no intention of handing it over and Morse ended up with a knife in the back for his trouble. Lott would probably have finished Morse off if it wasn’t for the timely arrival of the dead biker’s pals, who had previous dealings with the bent copper and were convinced he’d murdered their friend.

Another big question hanging over the final episode was whether Morse would finally tell Joan about his true feelings for her. The answer was yes… but only inside his head. Morse finally made it to the wedding and briefly imagined telling Joan, “I love you. I’ve loved your from the moment you opened the door. I should have told you, I should have said something, and now it’s too late,” before snapping back to unhappy, lonely reality.

There was one more twist to come. During a final pint together, Morse showed Fred the button from Sam’s coat and was shocked when Fred revealed he and not Sam, who was out of his head, had killed the biker.

Video of the Day

“I know thee not, old man,” said a shattered Morse, quoting King Hal to Falstaff in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 2.

Morse, however, would never betray Fred. As Fred told the retiring Chief Super Bright (the fabulous Anton Lesser) in an earlier scene: “If a secret wants keeping, he’ll take it to the grave.”

The two had a moving reconciliation-slash-goodbye scene that saw them back on good, if sad, terms.

It’s shameful that neither actor has ever received a Bafta nomination for their performances in the series

One of the numerous pleasures of Endeavour during its 10-year run was seeing Shaun Evans’s Morse gradually transform into the melancholy, solitary character first played by John Thaw.

A closing scene imagined the older and younger Morses passing one another in their respective Jaguars. It was a sublime moment, an elegant closing of the circle.