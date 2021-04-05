| 2.5°C Dublin

Enda Kenny choo-choo chooses to take up a career in TV

Pat Stacey

The former Taoiseach goes off track with his new role as TV presenter in RTE’s ‘Iarnród Enda’

Iarnród Enda features the former Taoiseach jumping on his bike and travelling around the country in search of our lost railways Expand

THE relationship between politics and showbusiness has always been a fuzzy one, especially in America.

It’s the only country in the world where two celebrities — one a second-rate movie actor, the other a second-rate reality show star and third-rate businessman — have held the highest office in the land.

Maybe we shouldn’t be as surprised as we are. If we’ve learned anything from the increased TV coverage of US politics in recent times, it’s that the House of Representatives and the Senate seem to have an unusually large number of showboating chancers for whom serving the electorate amounts to little more than playing to the cameras.

