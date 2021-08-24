Encounters with OJ Simpson and Donald Trump, looking at Ruby Wax’s TV gems with fresh eyes

SIXTY-ONE years ago, the BBC, then still a one-channel operation, broadcast what remains one of the most famous, some would say infamous, celebrity interviews ever shown on British television: Tony Hancock on a series called Face to Face.

The interviewer, former politician John Freeman, was given a brief to ask polite yet probing questions of his guests – famous figures from all disciplines – that would reveal the person behind the image.

In the case of Hancock, a complex, troubled man who eventually either discarded or alienated everyone close to him, sending his career into decline, the probing went a little too close to the bone.

Framed in tight close-up and furiously smoking throughout, at one point he struggles awkwardly to answer a simple question: “Are you happy?”

It’s been argued that his interview with Freeman – which Hancock’s brother called “the biggest mistake of his life” – played its part in pushing an already introspective man deeper down a tunnel of self-analysis that finally led him to a pit of despair.

In 1968, Hancock, aged 44 but looking a decade older, took his own life in Sydney, where he was making a series for Australian TV.

Freeman made 35 editions of Face to Face, all but three of which have been repeated over the years, usually on BBC Four.

But Hancock’s appearance, which is easy to find online, is the only one still talked about today.

Face to Face was revived from 1989 to 1998 with Jeremy Isaacs asking the questions, yet it’s unlikely such a series could be made now.

Modern celebrities are so careful about managing their images, none of them would ever expose themselves to such intimate questioning.

They’re happy to sit down with a chat show host to plug their latest project and share a few polished, entertaining anecdotes.

Try to scratch beneath the surface, however, and you’re likely to lose your fingers as the PR shutter comes slamming down.

Come to that, nobody would now get to conduct the kind of interviews Ruby Wax did with celebrities across a number of different series from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

The access she was given to the great, the good and the very bad resulted in some extraordinarily unguarded encounters.

It’s only now, two decades or more down the line, that we can understand the uniqueness of what she was doing and appreciate the massive cultural changes that have occurred since.

Her choicest interviews are recalled in the excellent three-parter, When Ruby Wax Met, which started on BBC Two last Sunday.

The Wax of the original documentary-style programmes adopted the persona of the loud, brash American.

The Wax in the retrospective, who watches her old work, sometimes amused by it, sometimes genuinely disturbed, is different: a mental health expert, lecturer and campaigner who graduated from Oxford with a Masters in cognitive therapy and holds a visiting professorship at Surrey University.

She’s looking at those old interviews through fresh eyes.

Sunday’s opener featured warm, amusing encounters with Tom Hanks, Goldie Hawn and Carrie Fisher, who became a close friend.

But the real meat comes in her interviews with Donald Trump in 1996 (even then he was mouthing off about running for president) and OJ Simpson, post-trial.

Trump, she admits, scared her so much, she got flustered. You can understand why.

As she joins him on his gaudy private jet and trails him around one of his hideous casinos, he’s hostile, arrogant, dismissive, unbelievably rude (“You are so obnoxious!” he tells her) and openly menacing.

Smirking in the background is the odious Roger Stone.

Even more jaw-dropping is her meeting with OJ Simpson. As Wax, blunt as a hammer, virtually dares him to admit he’s a murderer (he skates close to it more than once), he comes across as a mixture of arrogance and derangement.

Bizarrely, he pretends to stab her with a banana. Wax, analysing all the time, notices things for the first time, such as the way Simpson’s eyes dart around constantly.

We didn’t know back in the day that what Wax was doing and what we were watching was landmark television.

