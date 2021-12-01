Elves review: Festive elf horror should have stayed on the shelf

Christmas and horror, often served up with a side order of pitch-black humour, have always made surprisingly cosy bedfellows.

Think Bob Clark’s initially undervalued 1974 cult slasher movie Black Christmas and Joe Dante’s 1980s seasonal box-office smash Gremlins.

Think Krampus, which transplanted the anti-Santa Claus figure of Austro-Bavarian folklore to America, and the earlier Finnish romp Rare Exports, which drew from the same legend with even more deliriously entertaining results.

Think, from more recently, Inside No 9’s fiendishly clever and deeply unsettling festive special ‘The Devil at Christmas’, which delivered a twist ending so dark and, well, twisted, it stayed in your system long after the last mince pie had been digested.

Danish series Elves (Netflix, now streaming) — which stitches elements of E.T. and The Wicker Man into its patchwork of other borrowings — belongs in the same category, but sadly isn’t in the same class as any of the above.

At six episodes of roughly 22 minutes each, it’s short, yet the material still feels over-extended.

It probably would have worked better as a film, where the characters’ lack of depth might not have been so damaging.

Copenhagen couple Mads (Peder Thomas Pedersen) and Charlotte (Lila Nobel), who are so bland they might as well be named Mr and Mrs Generic, drag their kids, the mildly rebellious teenager Kasper (Milo Campanale) and his bookish, animal-loving younger sister Josefine (Sonja Steen), off on the kind of Christmas vacation nobody in their right mind living in the real world would ever contemplate.

They rent a cottage on Aarmand, an island accessible only by a single-car ferry. There’s no Wi-Fi or phone signal — an obligatory element in any script featuring outsiders who’ll soon find their lives in danger — and nothing in the way of entertainment, festive or otherwise.

Everybody keeps saying how beautiful Aarmand is, even though it’s drab, grey and uninviting. Not half as uninviting, mind you, as the hostile locals.

Like many a horror story before it, Elves is dependent on the characters behaving really, really stupidly.

Everybody advises dopey Mads to take the coastal road. Naturally, he ignores them and takes a short-cut along a woodland road — as you do when driving around a place you’ve never been before with a GPS that’s not working.

The car collides with something on the road: an animal, obviously. No, says Mads, it was a pothole, even though there are no potholes and the bumper is smeared with weird black goo.

Along comes Moller (Rasmus Hammerich), the most hostile of the hostile locals, who tells Mads he’s trespassing on a private road.

Since we’ve already seen Moller feeding a live cow to whatever nasty creatures live in the forest, trapped behind a tall, electrified fence, we know he’s probably not a man to be trifled with.

Nor, for that matter is another local, Karen (Ann Eleonora Jorgensson), who runs what passes for the local store (seemingly the only business on the island) with her granddaughter Liv (Vivelill Sogaard Holm).

Karen glowers at Mads and Charlotte when they ask about where they might find a Christmas tree. “Here, we like our trees to remain in the ground, attached to their roots,” she says, sternly.

Young Josefine is not dopey like her dad.

She’s dopey in a different way. She slips away from the cottage on her bike to find whatever it was Mads hit on the road and discovers a strange little creature with huge eyes and a cone-shaped head (the clue is in the title). Turns out it has an injured leg and that black goo was its blood.

Does she tell her parents? Of course not. She brings it home with her and hides it in the barn to nurse it back to health, treating it like the puppy she’s not allowed to have.

Even when the thing eats a cat, she remains unfazed.

You’ll figure out where Elves is headed long before it gets there.

While the fully-grown elves are suitably nasty pieces of work, pretty well-designed, this is far from the fun it could have been. There’s a fair amount of gore, but nothing in the way of real scares or laughs.

A bit of conscious humour might have livened it up.

Not exactly a Christmas treat.