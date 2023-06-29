Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate – history of Berlin gay club is a timely reminder

Netflix film shows how the atmosphere of sexual freedom in 1920s Germany hurtled into the general disaster that was life under Hitler’s regime

The new Netflix documentary Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate (Netflix) is billed as being about a gay nightclub in pre-war Berlin. It was gay in every sense and it was extremely popular, not least with some gay Nazis. Over the door was written what we must take to be the company motto: Hier ist’s Richtig, or Here it is Right. No wonder it was busy.

But we do not learn much about the Eldorado itself — such as, for example, who owned it or when it had opened.

There are some racy reconstructions of nights in the Eldorado back in the 1920s. Berlin was super liberal at the time but of course trouble was coming. And what trouble.

There are some amazing stories here. Take the story of Walter Arlen, now 100 years old but in the 1930s just a teenage boy who was in love with another teenage boy. Or Baron Gottfried von Cramm — tall, blond, the ideal Aryan — who was a tennis champion and also in an open marriage with his equally aristocratic wife, Lisa. Lisa eventually divorced him — because of his obsession with tennis. Or Charlotte and Toni, trans women who were among the first people in the world to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Despite these great stories, this is not a great documentary. It is clunky. But the material is so stunning that you can’t stop watching it. The fate of Ernst Rohm, who was a gay man and a Nazi — and singularly unworried about the combination of the two — is alone worth the effort.

The film — it is 90 minutes long — shows how the atmosphere of sexual freedom first stumbled and then hurtled into the general disaster that was life under the Nazis. It is still shocking to see how gay men and women were victimised and even murdered.

A costume party in Berlin before World War II. Photo via Netflix

It is horribly informative too to learn that the old law used to persecute gay people, known as Paragraph 175, was also used against them after World War II in the new West Germany. So much for modernisation.

But back to the Nazis. According to Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate, about 100,000 men were prosecuted under the Nazi regime for homosexuality (the film does not have much to say about lesbians, which is disappointing). About half of those prosecutions were successful. Between 5,000 and 15,000 gay men died in concentration camps. Gay life was just too complicated for the Nazis, who wanted men to be fighting wars and women to be having babies.

This gay history lay hidden for decades. Even gay people in the new West Germany knew nothing about it. It has been excavated in recent years by a new generation of historians. As one of them put it, it is the story of how the right to sexual liberty can be whipped away with terrifying speed when it suits politicians to remove it, and when it suits a population to try to simplify other people’s lives as well as their own. As we come to the end of Pride month, that is worth remembering.