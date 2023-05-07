Echoes of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana in meaty new Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ prequel

Streaming reviews

Screenwriter Shonda Rhimes said in a recent interview that she wasn’t thinking of Meghan Markle when she came up with the titular protagonist of Queen Charlotte, the prequel to Bridgerton, but you could have fooled me.

As the new series begins, we travel back a few decades when a “headstrong” young black woman from another country marries into the British royal family. Courtiers fret over her being “brown… very brown”. There are tensions between youthful practicality and the strictures of tradition: a tiff over a wedding dress is the least of it. She claims to have little notion of who her husband-to-be is. It all feels, at the very least, Meghan-adjacent.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Official Trailer

​What makes all this a little less compelling than the real-life story is that, while Meghan was a genuine outsider, this series, like the original Bridgerton, takes place in what is already something of a post-race society. It’s a beautiful, representative alternative history. Charlotte’s skin tone doesn’t hold her back from becoming a noblewoman in her home country of Germany (where she speaks English with a cut-glass accent) and she arrives into an England where the bourgeoisie is already mixed race. She has also been selected by the British royal family to marry one of their own. So the murmurs about her precise shade do feel a little more low stakes than they might have at any point in real-life royal history.

But that’s OK, because Charlotte quickly enters her Diana years. Having met and married the king (who, she’s relieved to see, is not a troll) she has to spend her wedding night twiddling her thumbs. It slowly dawns on her there are three of them in the marriage from the start, except this king has an astronomy obsession rather than an older horsey woman.

And we see her loneliness as she is gossiped about and treated like a breeding mare (“good hips will make lots of babies” a lady in waiting says). Except it’s hard to make babies when you don’t know the birds from the bees, and when your husband is dodging the conjugal act.​

If it all sounds a little obvious, we must remember that this is the child of Bridgerton, a pop culture Pride and Prejudice which gloried in its lack of subtlety. The first season was a massive hit during the pandemic, and gained celebrity fans such as Bill Clinton. The reception for the second season was notably cooler and I wasn’t alone in wondering whether this representative romp was a lockdown fad that had run out of road.

This new series actually turns down the pop elements — only one modern hit is played by a string quartet during the first few episodes for instance — and there’s far less sex (or at least far less sexy sex: we do repeatedly see a woman looking boredly at her ceiling while her husband ruts on top her). The performances from the young stars (India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte and Arsema Thomas as the young Lady Danbury) are far more restrained and naturalistic than the panto dowagers they become when Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel — who we’ll remember from Bridgerton’sfirst two seasons — begin chewing the scenery later on.

This time around, Rhimes seems to be making a more interesting point about royalty, family and duty. As we flash back and forth between the past, when Charlotte was a fresh-faced new monarch, and the present, when she is a battle weary national figurehead, we see how she now seeks to impose some of the very same values she once strained against. She deplores her louche sons’ lifestyles and their zillion mistresses (one of them “an actress”, she hisses, appalled). Her buttoned-up daughters, she feels, also need to get their fingers out and indulge in the right kind of breeding.

Having run the gauntlet of public and palace expectation herself she sees no reason now why others should be allowed to shirk their duty. Today’s rebels are tomorrow’s conformity police and the generational tensions between the real life older and younger Windsors seem woven through the script.

With its big themes, historical references, and better performances, overall it’s a meatier dish than the Bridgerton brand might suggest. But, while it may be more nourishing, I think many will miss the original’s guilty sugar rush.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix

Hidden gems: Three overlooked comedies

Barry

Now TV and Sky Comedy

Strangely for a series created by and starring the brilliant Bill Hader this dark and very funny show about an assassin who wants to be an actor seemed to sail under the radar over here but it’s only improved as its gone on and the new season is excellent.

Somebody Somewhere

Now TV and Sky Comedy

Bridget Everett often excels at channelling middle-aged disappointment — see her work with Amy Schumer for instance — but this clever, and funny story of a woman losing purpose as she returns to her hometown takes that particular skill to new and brilliant levels.

My Mad Fat Diary

Channel 4

Has there ever been a series that so wrenchingly portrayed the fun and trauma of growing up? Rae, its teenage diarist, is as funny as Adrian Mole and also very affecting. Anyone who grew up in the 1990s will feel a pang at the incredible soundtrack.