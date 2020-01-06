The last time the BBC tackled Bram Stoker’s classic was in 1977 with the terrific, three-hour Count Dracula, starring Louis Jourdan as the vampire and Frank Finlay as every Dracula fan’s ideal Van Helsing.

The last time the BBC tackled Bram Stoker’s classic was in 1977 with the terrific, three-hour Count Dracula, starring Louis Jourdan as the vampire and Frank Finlay as every Dracula fan’s ideal Van Helsing.

Dracula review: Not one for purists but a Dracula made by people who love Dracula

Aside from a few minor liberties, it’s the only adaptation that has stuck faithfully to the book.

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s version, which unfolded across three nights last week, was also terrific, but in its own, very different way.

It was equal parts reverent and irreverent. The early scenes, as Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) falls prey to Dracula (Danish actor Claes Bang) at his castle, were pure Stoker.

They included an element from the book that only Francis Coppola’s film version has so far used: the ancient, white-haired Dracula growing younger and more vibrant as he consumes more and more of Harker’s blood.

After this, though, Gatiss and Moffat took the story and sent it spinning through the air like a frisbee, giving us an adaptation that wasn’t so much free with the source material as a freewheeling stampede through it.

Having begun in 1897, this Dracula ended in 2020 as the Count, who had spent 123 years slumbering at the bottom of the ocean after the carnage aboard the Demeter, the ship carrying him to Whitby, re-emerged to vampirise London – a surprise twist that led to a bracingly original and wholly unexpected denouement.

This final episode, which was a wildly audacious leap by the writers and played merry hell with the tropes we associate with Dracula (his aversion to crosses, sunlight and mirrors among them), has received terrible flak from some quarters.

I thought it was a fresh and deliriously ambitious approach. If it had a failing, it was that there were nearly too many ideas to squeeze into the final 90 minutes.

This definitely wasn’t a Dracula for purists. The story has been retold on screen so many times before, so what would have been the point in doing a straight adaptation?

For all the deviations, this was a Dracula made by people who love Dracula. Fans will have had lots of fun spotting the numerous references to previous screen versions.

Several shots of Bang, blood dripping from his fangs, directly referenced Christopher Lee’s Dracula, while a number on a hospital room door, AD072, was surely a cheeky nod to Hammer’s endearingly daft Dracula A.D. 1972.

It also sank its teeth deep into the homoerotic subtext of the novel. This Dracula isn’t fussy about the gender or sexuality of his victims (the implication is that he sexually violates them too). He doesn’t just drink their blood, he absorbs their memories, experiences and personalities.

Unlike most versions, this was a properly scary one. The blood and guts were laid on with glee.

The sight of Dracula’s rotting, undead victims emerging from crates – a superbly chilling effect that was realised using traditional stop-motion – really was the stuff of nightmares.

Bang made a magnificent Dracula, terrifyingly feral when he had to be, but also funny, witty and skating teasingly close to full-on camp.

“You’re a monster!” says Harker. “You’re a lawyer,” quips Dracula. “Nobody’s perfect.”

This was a star-making turn for Bang, but also for the wonderful Dolly Wells as both his 19th century nemesis, a nun named Agatha Van Helsing, who’s the equal of the Count in wits and witty remarks, and her 21st century descendant, Dr Zoe Helsing.

The BBC’s recent run of dramas re-imagining literary classics hasn’t been a smooth one. Steven Knight’s F-word-laden, adults-only A Christmas Carol went heavy on the horror and psychological trauma, yet robbed the story of its joyously redemptive ending. The War of the Worlds was a crushingly boring misfire.

I suspect Gatiss and Moffat’s Dracula will still be finding fresh audience blood long after these, not to mention other versions of Stoker’s novel, have vanished from the memory – if they haven’t already.

Herald