Dr Death TV review: Joshua Jackson chills the blood as killer neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch

A terrific performance by Jackson in a drama brimming with stomach-knotting tension

Were it not for the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which for a time brought TV and film production to a complete standstill, the current television landscape would surely look a lot different.

For one thing, it would be Jamie Dornan and not Joshua Jackson playing the lead in Dr Death (Channel 4, Tuesday), a chilling eight-part drama about Christopher Duntsch, a real-life Dallas-based neurosurgeon who maimed and/or killed dozens of his patients and somehow got away with it for years.

​Minimally invasive spinal operations to fix herniated discs or pinched lumbar nerves — comparatively routine work for a neurosurgeon as skilled as Duntsch claims to be — result in carnage.

Patients are left with more pain and mobility issues after surgery than they had before going under Duntsch’s knife. Others wake up partially or wholly paralysed. Some don’t wake up at all.

No disrespect to the Northern Irish star of The Fall and Belfast, but it’s difficult to imagine any actor topping the performance of Joshua Jackson, who was hired after Dornan had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Stephen Frears, who was slated to direct the first two episodes, also had to drop out of the production for the same reason.

I’ve always thought Jackson, a Canadian whose mother — trivia fans take note — comes from Ballyfermot, is a terribly underrated actor. Maybe it’s because he’s been doing it since childhood (his big break was in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks in 1992) or because he has one of those faces that naturally lends itself to good guy roles.

But, as any casting director worth their salary will know, the good guy types with the angelic smiles usually turn out to be the ones who excel at playing bad guys.

In Dr Death, which like so many true-crime dramas these days is based on a popular podcast, Jackson plays a bad guy through and through. A monster, in fact. What’s more, he’s a monster whose monstrousness can’t easily be explained.

To the series’ credit, it doesn’t dig too deep for possible reasons why Duntsch did what he did. It just gets on with telling the story — and what a horrifying story it is.

Dramas that unfold in a non-chronological fashion can often be frustrating to watch. Here, however, it’s the perfect creative choice. Before we get to really see Duntsch, we hear about him through the experiences of another neurosurgeon, Robert Henderson, played by Alec Baldwin.

In 2012, Henderson is summoned to the Dallas Medical Centre to clean up the mess left by Duntsch’s surgery on a woman called Madeline Bayer (Maryann Plunkett), who woke up after the operation having lost the feeling in her left leg.

When Henderson begins his own surgery, he’s horrified by what he finds. Madeline’s spine is leaking fluid like a broken brake cable. Her bones, he says, “Are like putty”.

Henderson is so shocked at the shoddy work, he considers the possibility that the surgeon responsible could be an unqualified imposter. He sends a photograph of Duntsch to the head of his previous hospital and receives confirmation that this is indeed the right man.

One person who isn’t surprised by Duntsch’s incompetence is Henderson’s friend, vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater in the meatiest role he’s had in a long time), who’s crossed paths with Duntsch in the past.

“I could have told you the guy was a hack,” says Kirby, adding that Duntsch belongs in a slaughterhouse, not an operating theatre.

We see in flashbacks to a few years earlier exactly what he means. Duntsch is a living, breathing, strutting monument to ego, arrogance and bullet-proof self-confidence. He’s also incompetent and possibly a sociopath.

When a hospital administrator asks him if he had “complications” during a straightforward operation that ended up taking four hours and resulted in the patient almost bleeding out, he replies: “I don’t have complications.”

It’s an absolutely terrific performance by Jackson in a drama brimming with stomach-knotting tension. Every scene he’s in is freighted with a sense of dread at what’s going to happen next. Superb.