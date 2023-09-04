Dr Cassidy’s Casebook: ‘The bogeyman is someone in the bed, not someone under the bed’

The former state pathologist took our insatiable appetite for true crime and led us to a serious investigation of violence against women

Dr Marie Cassidy is an extraordinarily confident performer on television. I suppose once you’ve done Dancing With The Stars, you have no fears left.

Dr Cassidy’s Casebook — The Femicide Cases (RTÉ 1) was a commendable programme; it made an old subject new. And the things that made Dr Cassidy a good contestant on Dancing With The Stars also served her here, in this most serious of circumstances. Her glamour, her calm and her authority helped us as we went to some very dark places indeed.

It would be wrong to say that killing defenceless women, most often in their own homes, is an Irish speciality. There is domestic violence everywhere, unfortunately. But put it this way: when Cassidy came over from Glasgow in 1998 to take up her new position as deputy state pathologist (before doing the top job from 2004 to 2018), she was surprised by the number of women being murdered. She was no shrinking violet and Glasgow was no Shangri-la – Cassidy was doing up to 500 cases a year there. But the Scottish cases, she says, were mainly male-on-male violence.

In Ireland, Dr Cassidy was struck by the number of women being killed. In 1996, 19 women were murdered here. That is still an all-time high. In the course of her career here, Dr Cassidy has investigated the deaths of 200 women, most of them murdered by someone known to them (or, to put it another way, by a husband, boyfriend or relative).

It is amazing how little this is talked about in Ireland, or reflected in what we tell our children. “We’re all worried about the bogeyman… but it’s someone in the bed, not someone under the bed,” Cassidy said.

Take Derek Finlay, who murdered his partner, Noeleen Brennan, after years of violence. He told the gardaí that was “the way they were”. He was a kick-boxer. He killed Noeleen with a kick which, he told gardaí, was “like a penalty kick”. He ruptured her liver. She bled to death. “She’d have been a little thing in his hands,” her sister, Tina Brennan, told the programme in a soft voice.

She was one of two sisters who gave particularly powerful testimony here. They saw what led up to the murders of their relatives — routine violence and controlling behaviour — and they saw what happened to their nieces and nephews after their mothers were murdered. Olivia Dunlea’s three children, said their aunt Anne, “lost everything. They hadn’t a sock.”

Darren Murphy, Olivia’s boyfriend of just eight weeks, had been controlling from the start. “He said she was seeing another taxi driver. She wasn’t.” Anne Dunlea said that before the murder, when Murphy left Olivia at her house, in bed with her three children, he had in fact been sitting outside in his car, watching.

He stabbed Olivia six times then set her house on fire. It took three separate trials to convict him.

This was a strange programme in that it took our insatiable appetite for true crime and led us to a serious investigation of violence against women. It started in a peculiar way, with the murders of two vulnerable women in Grangegorman, which do not seem to have been domestic. However, it made up for its shaky start with its conscientious approach, as Cassidy talked to a series of experts who had interesting things to say.

Anne Dunlea believes that Olivia might have ended her relationship with Darren Murphy on the night he killed her. When a woman ends the relationship, this can be a flashpoint for violent men. Too late for the poor Dunlea family now. “It will never end for us,” said Anne. She encouraged anyone witnessing controlling behaviour to “take the risk — speak out”.