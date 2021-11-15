| 10.8°C Dublin

Dopesick is an addictive drama about the US opioid nightmare

Kaitlyn Deaver, on left, as Betsy and Mare Winningham as her mother Diane in the powerful miniseries Dopesick Expand

Pat Stacey

VIRTUALLY everyone in Dopesick (STAR on Disney+), an ambitious and compelling Hulu miniseries about the root cause and far-reaching effects of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States, is stricken with pain of one sort or another.

Virginia miner Betsy Mallum (Kaitlyn Dever, from last year’s superb Unbelievable) is in agony after incurring a back injury at work.

