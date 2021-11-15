Dopesick is an addictive drama about the US opioid nightmare

VIRTUALLY everyone in Dopesick (STAR on Disney+), an ambitious and compelling Hulu miniseries about the root cause and far-reaching effects of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States, is stricken with pain of one sort or another.

Virginia miner Betsy Mallum (Kaitlyn Dever, from last year’s superb Unbelievable) is in agony after incurring a back injury at work.

She can’t afford to take time off, as she’s trying to scrape together enough money to start a new life in a new town with her girlfriend.

Betsy is also suffering emotionally over how to come out to her parents (Mare Winningham and Ray McKinnon), who are ultra-conservative Christian types.

Her GP, Dr Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), an affable, caring man who tries to do the best he can for his patients, who are overwhelmingly hardworking blue collar Appalachians like Betsy, is still submerged in grief over the death of his wife from ovarian cancer.

Dedicated Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) operative Bridget Meyer (Rosario Dawson) is struggling to cope with the emotional turmoil of her divorce, even though the parting appears to have been as civilised as possible.

Assistant US attorney Randy Ramseyer (John Hoogenakker), who with colleague Rick Mountcastle (Peer Sarsgaard) is trying to build a case against Purdue Pharma, the company largely responsible for sparking the opioid crisis in the 1990s, receives a diagnosis of prostate cancer that reduces him to tears.

Even Purdue’s head Richard Sackler (a creepy-voiced Michael Stuhlbarg), a heinous man who pushed the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin on unwitting doctors – who in turn pushed it on their unwitting patients – is shown to be enduring the pain of ridicule and humiliation by his relatives and fellow board members.

They blame his over-investment in the drug for bringing the company to the brink of financial ruin.

Relations are so strained between them that they’ll only communicate through intermediaries, while sitting around the same table. These bizarre scenes are like Succession without the laughs.

The Sacklers are real people, as are Ramseyer and Mountcastle, while a couple of familiar names, James Comey and Rudy Giuliani, played by Adam Fristoe and Trevor Long respectively, pop up briefly.

But virtually every other character in Dopesick – including Purdue sales rep Billy Cutler (Will Poulter) – is a composite of several real people. This allows writer Danny Strong (Empire), working from Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, to take a wide-angle view of the issue.

Dopesick simultaneously gives us all sides of the story – the drug dealers (which is effectively what the Sacklers and their minions are), the doctors, the victims, the law enforcement agencies – while jumping backwards and forwards along multiple timelines.

We see reps like Billy being trained to pitch the lie to doctors that OxyContin is a miracle drug to which less than 1pc of patients will become addicted.

Its supposedly revolutionary slow-release coating means it will give 12 hours of pain relief without any risk of dependence.

Initially sceptical, Dr Finnix gives it to Betsy, whose back pain won’t go away. It works like a charm – at first – so Finnix begins prescribing it for all his patients with chronic pain.

When the pain-free period begins to shorten, the message from Sackler to reps is: tell doctors to double the dose. And double it and double it and double it.

If this were fiction, it would be difficult to accept that doctors were so easily duped. But they were.

It would be difficult to accept that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would ever endorse Purdue’s bulls**t. But it did. The official who did the endorsing later took a $400,000-a-year job with the company.

Dopesick is not without its flaws. Some of the dialogue creaks with exposition.

The multiple timeline structure can cause some muddle. And there’s rather too much time wasted on the Dawson character’s largely irrelevant personal backstory.

But as a chilling account of unlimited corporate greed, it’s essential viewing. Even, dare one say it, addictive.