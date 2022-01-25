Does it matter if a TV crime drama is realistic or not?

THE big selling point of BBC One’s new cop-on-the-edge drama The Responder, which I reviewed here yesterday, is its realistic portrayal of day-to-day police work.

Its 54-year-old writer Tony Schumacher, making his scriptwriting debut, is a former Liverpool police officer who, like his fictional protagonist Chris Carson (Martin Freeman), worked the gruelling nightshift on the city’s streets. The job eventually caused him to have a mental breakdown.

In an interview with a British newspaper at the weekend, Schumacher pointed to the many small details of real-life police work that TV dramas get wrong — such as showing cops in the office drinking bottled water or sipping coffee from paper cups.

Real cops, he said, are more likely to drink sugary, caffeine-heavy soft drinks to keep them awake and alert, and slurp tea from chipped mugs that haven’t been washed in an age (sub-editors who worked the nightshift on national newspapers in the 1980s and 1990s will also be able to relate to this).

Read More

These things might appear trivial; add them and multiple other seemingly unimportant inaccuracies together, however, and they make for an unconvincing portrayal of the job.

Another newspaper piece asked bomb disposal experts to cast an eye over this week’s other big British crime drama, the bomb disposal thriller Trigger Point on ITV, for inaccuracies.

Video of the Day

On balance, it seems, the writers got the important details right, such as the fact that bombmakers don’t — unlike the one in the 1974 bombs-on-a-cruise-ship film Juggernaut — tend to conveniently provide blue and red wires to give the disposal team a sporting chance.

I’m guessing real bomb disposal experts don’t swig Scotch straight from the bottle, either, like Richard Harris did in the movie.

Nonetheless, Trigger Point was criticised for a scene in which the experienced officer played by Vicky McClure walks into a suspected bomb factory and immediately presses a light switch, only to discover it’s wired to an explosive device that will detonate if she takes her finger off it.

Even the greenest rookie, said the experts, would have been taught not to do something as fundamentally reckless and stupid as this.

But, unless you’re one of those strange people who seem to watch TV dramas and films purely in order to joylessly pick out inaccuracies, anachronisms or other mistakes, does it matter a damn whether crime dramas are realistic or not if they keep you entertained?

For all its undoubted grittiness and air of authenticity, The Responder is at heart a gripping thriller, with a plot centred on a stolen stash of cocaine. And that’s why we watch series like this: to be entertained. If a little enlightenment or education is part of the package, well, that’s a bonus.

Besides, realism has always been a slippery concept in crime dramas.

Back in the mid 1970s, The Sweeney was touted as the most realistic British police drama yet seen, the antithesis of the cosy Dixon of Dock Green.

But while The Sweeney was tough, violent and featured fallible, heavy-drinking, sometimes unlikeable characters in Flying Squad detectives Regan and Carter (John Thaw and Dennis Waterman), who often bent the rules to catch the bad guys but were still honest coppers, was it any more realistic than its flashier near-contemporary, The Professionals, which began a year before The Sweeney ended?

A properly realistic drama about the exploits of the real-life Flying Squad in the 1970s would concentrate on the corruption that ran from the very top of the ranks to the very bottom.

Another 1970s favourite, Kojak, was also hailed for its supposed realism, not least because of the atmospheric location filming in New York City, which was still years away from getting a big clean-up, and the naturalistic performances.

Still, real NYPD detectives must have wondered how the incorruptible Theo Kojak (Telly Savalas) could afford all those expensive tailored suits on a lieutenant’s salary while his superior, Captain McNeil (Dan Frazer), looked liked he had been dressed with clothes from Oxfam.

If you want truly realistic police stories, you’d be better sticking to documentary series like The Guards: Inside the K or 24 Hours in Police Custody.