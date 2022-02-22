If you weren’t around in the 1980s, the Ireland that provided the backdrop to Vincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and Videotapes (RTÉ1, Monday) must have looked like some strange foreign land.

The rest of us, though, know well just how grim, grey and depressing a place it was, especially if, like Hanley, you were gay.

This authored documentary by Bill Hughes, the broadcaster, producer and gay activist, worked on two levels.

It was a deeply moving celebration of Hanley, whose landmark, New York-based series MT-USA Hughes produced, and also a scathing indictment of a country riddled with ugly, violent, sometimes murderous homophobia.

Being homosexual was a criminal offence. The gardaí raided nightclubs and private parties. This was the environment in which Hanley, who kept his sexuality a secret from his parents (although Hughes said his mother, “a wise old bird”, knew he was gay but never raised the topic), exploded like a bomb.

A provincial boy from Clonmel in Tipperary who hated all things provincial, he left school without qualifications and by 17 had badgered RTÉ Cork into giving him an audition. He spent three years as a DJ there, then joined the brand new youth station RTÉ Radio 2 (now 2FM).

The media dubbed him “Fab Vinny”. Hanley, who was well-read and well-informed, detested this silly label, yet was smart enough to appropriate it to his advantage.

The media had engaged in low-level innuendo about Hanley’s sexuality from early on, and this increased a hundredfold following the horrific murder of his friend and housemate, the RTÉ designer Charles Self, in 1982 at the Monkstown property they shared.

This was one of three unrelated murders of gay men that year.

Self was stabbed 14 times, strangled and had his throat cut. His killer was never found. Some 1,500 men were interviewed.

Gardaí made a big show of questioning them at their homes or jobs, in the process blithely outing many of them to their families and colleagues.

Self’s RTÉ colleagues were also interviewed. Pat Kenny recalled one of the two gardaí he spoke to saying: “You wouldn’t be one of them fellas yourself, now?”

They then told him how “abhorrent” they found homosexuality.

Hanley, said Hughes, never spoke about Self’s murder. The shutters came down and he threw himself into his work — at least until 1982 when, feeling suffocated by RTÉ, he went to London to work for Capital Radio, where he built up an audience of eight million and shared the same agent as Terry Wogan and Kenny Everett.

Hanley was destined for even greater stardom, yet in 1984, he abruptly left for New York, where he set up his own production company to produce MT-USA.

For three years, the series beamed three hours of MTV music and celebrity videos into Irish households on Sunday afternoons.

If the film had a tiny weakness, it’s that it didn’t quite convey the enormous impact the show had on young Irish viewers, who’d only had Top of the Pops to provide a weekly TV fix of the music they loved.

Hughes believes there can be only one reason Hanley quit London for the Big Apple: he knew he was HIV positive. Whatever the case, he threw himself wholeheartedly into the uninhibited gay life of New York, which included clubs where you left your clothes in the cloakroom and slid down a chute into a full-scale orgy.

“Vincent loved to flirt with danger,” said Hughes. He was also flirting with cocaine, said Hanley’s friend, addiction counsellor Tony O’Sullivan, who cared for him in his final days.

And those days were devastatingly sad. Too weak to stand while recording the last MT-USA shows, he had to use Hughes’s back as a seat.

Having returned to Ireland for treatment (Gabriel Byrne happened to be seated beside him on the flight and helped him through customs), he was blind in one eye, could barely talk and almost expired in O’Sullivan’s car.

The media were camped outside the hospital as he lay dying and buzzed like flies around his funeral.

It was and still is shameful behaviour.