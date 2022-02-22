| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Documentary on pioneering DJ and presenter Vincent Hanley is devastating viewing

Vincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and Videotapes — Five out of Five stars

Vincent Hanley during his days with RTÉ in the 1980s, which he left after two years to find greater success with Capital Radio Expand

Close

Vincent Hanley during his days with RTÉ in the 1980s, which he left after two years to find greater success with Capital Radio

Vincent Hanley during his days with RTÉ in the 1980s, which he left after two years to find greater success with Capital Radio

Vincent Hanley during his days with RTÉ in the 1980s, which he left after two years to find greater success with Capital Radio

Pat Stacey

If you weren’t around in the 1980s, the Ireland that provided the backdrop to Vincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and Videotapes (RTÉ1, Monday) must have looked like some strange foreign land.

The rest of us, though, know well just how grim, grey and depressing a place it was, especially if, like Hanley, you were gay.

Most Watched

Privacy