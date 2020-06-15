| 12.9°C Dublin

Documentary about sublime sci-fi film Galaxy Quest is as good as any I’ve ever seen

Pat Stacey

Had the fates been a little less cruel, we might now be readying ourselves for the latest season of Amazon’s Galaxy Quest series, a spin-off from the sci-comedy film that has become a beloved cult favourite since its release just over 20 years ago.

Plans for the follow-up were looking bright in 2015. Nearly all of the film’s cast, including main stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Sam Rockwell, were eager to sign on the dotted line. The producers, writer and director of the original were also on board.

Then, on January 16, 2016, another of Galaxy Quest’s stars, Alan Rickman, died of pancreatic cancer – news that was as much of a shock to the wider world as the death of David Bowie six days before.

