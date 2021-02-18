Devils review: Don’t invest in this flash but empty banking dud

So tell us, Mr Television Man, what old waffle are you going to lay on us today then, eh? Excuse me? I don’t care for waffles. And I don’t care for your tone, either.

Keep your hair on. I was just having a laugh.

Since you ask, today’s column is about Devils.

Oh, yeah, I heard about that. It’s the big, flashy new Sky thing about the international drugs trade, isn’t it? I’ve heard it’s a bit like Traffik, only full of horrible characters you don’t really care about.

Close, but no cigar.

I don’t smoke cigars.

Ha bloody ha. What I mean is...

Or cigarettes.

You. Are. Annoying, Me. Cut it out. Anyway, what I mean is...

Or a pipe.

Will you STOP that? You’re just being silly now!

Sorry. Carry on.

What I mean is, you’re getting your Sky series mixed up — understandable, since they’ve begun to look interchangeable. The big, flashy new thing about the international drugs trade full of horrible characters you don’t really care about is called ZeroZeroZero.

I think you’ve left out a couple of spaces between your zeros.

No I haven’t. That’s what it’s called. There aren’t supposed to be any spaces.

You’d imagine something with all those zeros and no spaces would be about, I dunno, bankers or something.

I suppose you would.

So what’s this Devils thing about? Satanic cults?

Believe it or not, it’s about bankers.

Get outta here! You’re shitting me?

No I’m not — and don’t use that kind of language in this column, please. We have standards.

Apologies. Still, criminals, satanists, bankers — hard to tell the difference these days, isn’t it?

Well, satanists tend to be harmless, poor divils.

Ha, I see what you did there! Very clever.

Thank you. So, yeah, you have a point.

Banking is a bit boring, surely?

Surely. Unless, of course, your idea of thrilling TV is rich blokes in sharp suits striding around massive offices, whispering financial jargon about stocks and shares into mobile phones, squinting at computer screens and getting even richer while trying to do one another down. All this happens, by the way, during the collapse of the Greek economy in 2011.

That’s not doing anything for me. Is that all there is to it?

Well, someone plummets from the upper tier of a bank lobby the size of an aircraft hangar, and splatters all over the floor in the opening minutes. Does that help?

Nope. Still sounds terrible.

So far, it is. Not only is it not thrilling, it’s pretentiously directed, fussily edited, a lot of the dialogue is dreadful and none of the characters is remotely appealing, not even the supposed hero.

And who would that be?

An Italian guy called Massimo (Alessandro Borghi), who’s made hundreds of millions for his bank and is the most efficient, most ruthless “shark” in the pool.

Does he look like a shark?

No, he looks more like a startled carp, especially when he discovers someone is trying to ruin his reputation and wreck his promotion chances by luring him to a hotel room with a lap dancer who turns out to be his estranged, drug-addicted wife.

What the...

DON’T say it! Don’t even think about saying it!

Can’t say I’ve heard of Mr Borghi. Anyone else in it I might recognise?

Lots of people. Ken Stott, Malachi Kirby, Ben Miles, Kevin Eldon, “our own”, as they say, Mark O’Halloran (although he doesn’t turn up until next week) and Patrick Dempsey.



Ah, Dr McDroopy from ER.

Actually, it was Dr McDreamy from Grey’s Anatomy.

He always plays good guys, doesn’t he?

Not here, he doesn’t. “I looked into his eyes and saw the blackness of my soul reflected there,” says Massimo.

You were right about that terrible dialogue. I think I’ll pass.

I won’t stand in your way.