Devils review: Don’t invest in this flash but empty banking dud

This new thriller is pretentiously-directed, and full of terrible dialogue and unappealing characters

Patrick Dempsey, on left, and Italian actor Alessandro Borghi star in Devils Expand

Patrick Dempsey, on left, and Italian actor Alessandro Borghi star in Devils

Pat Stacey

So tell us, Mr Television Man, what old waffle are you going to lay on us today then, eh? Excuse me? I don’t care for waffles. And I don’t care for your tone, either.

Keep your hair on. I was just having a laugh.
Since you ask, today’s column is about Devils.

Oh, yeah, I heard about that. It’s the big, flashy new Sky thing about the international drugs trade, isn’t it? I’ve heard it’s a bit like Traffik, only full of horrible characters you don’t really care about.
Close, but no cigar.

