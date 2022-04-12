| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Derry girls review: A mix of loud, broad comedy, OTT performances and a mystery guest star

The hit sitcom returns for its third and final season

The Derry Girls receive their GCSE results in episode one of the third and final season of Lisa McGee&rsquo;s hit sitcom Expand

Close

The Derry Girls receive their GCSE results in episode one of the third and final season of Lisa McGee&rsquo;s hit sitcom

The Derry Girls receive their GCSE results in episode one of the third and final season of Lisa McGee’s hit sitcom

The Derry Girls receive their GCSE results in episode one of the third and final season of Lisa McGee’s hit sitcom

Pat Stacey

THIS REVIEW CONTAINS A MAJOR SPOILER.

THERE are some Irish cultural sacred cows whose worth you question at your peril.

Most Watched

Privacy