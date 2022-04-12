Derry girls review: A mix of loud, broad comedy, OTT performances and a mystery guest star

THIS REVIEW CONTAINS A MAJOR SPOILER.

THERE are some Irish cultural sacred cows whose worth you question at your peril.

Like My Left Foot, for instance. Thirty-three years ago, when the country was high on Daniel Day-Lewis and Brenda Fricker’s triumphs at the Oscars, you wouldn’t have won many friends by suggesting that, beyond those two remarkable performances, the film as a whole is average: more like a glorified TV movie than something intended to be shown in cinemas.

ADORED

Lisa McGee’s widely adored sitcom Derry Girls (Channel 4, Tuesday), now entering its third and final season, is in danger of joining that pantheon of critical untouchables. In some quarters, to consider it anything less than a work of unparalleled genius is considered bad form.

This is not the fault of Ms McGee — who I don’t recall making any grandiose claims that her series, despite being set during The Troubles, is anything other than pure, nostalgic entertainment — or anyone else involved.

It’s entirely down to the marketing hype machine and, to an extent, the media, who have been as guilty as anyone else of putting the series a pedestal.

Let’s be clear: we haven’t come here to bury Derry Girls, we’ve come here to praise it. It’s a nice series with a heart the size of a house, and it’s extremely well made.

Video of the Day

Read More

It’s also Channel 4’s most successful sitcom since Father Ted — to which the lazier British critics have compared it, even though the two have nothing in common.

Well, apart from the obvious thing they have in common: they’re both intended to be funny, And Derry Girls IS funny. But it’s not THAT funny. It’s always made me smile and chuckle rather than split my sides.

The season opener offers the familiar mix of loud, broad comedy that veers toward slapstick, over-the-top performances (Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s facial expressions remain as elastically exaggerated as ever), a few references to the real events of the day (here it’s a TV report about Mo Mowlam heading to the Maze prison) and the occasional shaft of poignancy.

The girls — Erin (Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee McDonnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) — and boy — James (Dylan Llewellyn) — have spent the summer making a mini-movie about life in Derry.

Erin has written the script and is handling the narration. The subject is peace.

“I’m soooo f***in sick of peace!” howls Michelle, who continues to get all the best lines. “It’s all everyone ever bangs on about.”

Michelle thinks they should abandon the project and use James’s expensive equipment to make videos for You’ve Been Framed! instead.

Clare reminds everyone they have more important things to think about. The GSCE results are out the next day and she manages to talk herself and the rest of them into thinking they must have failed miserably.

“Our lives are over,” she screeches. “We’re girls, we’re poor, we’re from Northern Ireland and we’re CATHOLIC, for Christ’s sake!”

An encounter with Sister Micheal (Siobhán McSweeney) at the video rental shop — where Michelle mistakes Mel Gibson in Braveheart for a drag queen — doesn’t lift their spirits. “Make the most of the time you have left, girls,” she says, ominously.

They then decide to break into the school and grab a sneak peak at their results, but end up unwittingly helping a couple of burglars make off with computers and other equipment — whereupon armed-to-teeth RIC men descend on the place.

Enter the mystery guest star whose identity was under wraps until after transmission: Liam Neeson, playing the exasperated DC Byers.

Stunt casting it may be, but it yields the funniest segment of the episode as the girls cunningly draft in Orla’s boring Uncle Colm to wear Byers down into submission with his tedious stories.

A delightfully silly subplot featuring Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) and Joe (Ian McElhinney) disposing of a pet rabbit killed by Joe’s “psycho” cat Seamus fleshes out a fairly thin episode.

Oh, and the girls pass their GCSEs. Derry Girls wouldn’t be right without a dash of sweetness at the end.