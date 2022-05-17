Derry Girls finale: Euphoria gives way to tears as series ends on a shocking notederry

Amid the hyper-animated shrieking, the hoop earrings and the teenage scrapes, Derry Girls has always managed to end each series on a soaring, goose-bumped high.

Series one ended with a television report of the Omagh bombing and a school recital performed with abandon and series two signed off with James proclaiming “I’m a Derry Girl!” as Bill Clinton was in the background.

Did the show’s final episode – or at least the final episode before tonight’s “bonus” special – follow suit with a flourish? In a word, yes… but it wasn’t exactly the bittersweet, life-affirming ending as per tradition.

Suffice to say there are spoilers ahead for the final episode of the series. Big ones.

Derry Girls has always managed to somehow pinpoint the tiny-huge moments of the 90s that spark the neurons of viewers of a certain age. And so it goes with the news that Fatboy Slim (or “Slim Boy Fat”, if you’re Ma Mary) is coming to Derry to perform at the local Halloween celebration.

Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and Orla (Louisa Harland) are breaking into their birthday money early to stump up the exorbitant £20 ticket price – ah, nostalgia – and as luck would have it, the gang of five have scored the last five tickets going at the local record shop.

There’s also a Moment – capital ‘M’ – at the tills for Claire (Nicola Coughlan) and another young “lezzie”, Laurie (Vanessa Ifediora). Claire visibly baulks at the mention of the ‘L’ word, to which Michelle replies with authority: “It’s an industry term now, Claire.”

This doesn’t go down too well with local head-the-ball Madstab (Emmett J Scanlan). Before they know it, their gig-going plans go up in smoke thanks to James (Dylan Llewellyn), who comes a cropper in the face of a particularly unhinged Madstab.

“Five of ye colonised the planet – I thought you might have something up your sleeve,” shrieks Erin, referring to his English provenance.

Naturally, his cousin Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) does, and manages to both achieve her dream of ending up on local TV and snaring five VIP passes to the show with the mother of all sympathy stories.

And for a minute, as the gang arrive into the backstage area of the gig, resplendent in their angel costumes in tribute to Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet, it looks as if a plan might come together for them at long last.

The cast of Derry Girls in a scene from series finale. Photo: Peter Marley

It wouldn’t be Derry Girls if their euphoric moment wasn’t short-lived, but the night – and by extension, the series – ends on a shocking note. As Fatboy Slim takes to the stage, Claire and Laurie manage to shoehorn in their first kiss, which Claire now reads as incontrovertible evidence that they are going steady.

The gang are carried along on a high, delighted that they have facilitated this moment for her, even if it does mean missing the gig of the year.

Until, that is, Erin’s dad Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) greets them at the door with news of a sudden family tragedy for Claire. As with various moments throughout the three series – the Take That concert and the televised report of the Omagh bombing – Tiernan’s knack for tragicomedy does plenty of heavy lifting here.

Derry Girls has long excelled in pinpointing the singular, awful, intoxicating charm of adolescence. The tiny and inconsequential moments like homework and Saturday jobs seem massive, while the truly big, genuine catastrophes tend to blindside both character and viewer alike.

Just as it does in real life, poignancy bumps right into light slapstick a minute later with a tonal shift that seems effortless. All of it, naturally, carried along with a perfect soundtrack, a stream of zesty one-liners and an irrepressible energy that, if you’re lucky enough, you might just remember yourself years after the fact.

Even within a slim 25-minute finale, there were tears. There were goosebumps. But then, Derry Girls was never going to go out any other way.