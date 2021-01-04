| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Death to 2020' review: ‘The script is so embarrassingly lame it’s in urgent need of a pair of crutches’

Charlie Brooker's bookend to 2020 falls flat - 1 star

DEATH TO 2020: Hugh Grant as idiotic historian Tennyson Foss in Charlie Brooker&rsquo;s direly unfunny mockumentary Death to 2020 on Netflix. Expand

Close

DEATH TO 2020: Hugh Grant as idiotic historian Tennyson Foss in Charlie Brooker&rsquo;s direly unfunny mockumentary Death to 2020 on Netflix.

DEATH TO 2020: Hugh Grant as idiotic historian Tennyson Foss in Charlie Brooker’s direly unfunny mockumentary Death to 2020 on Netflix.

KEITH BERNSTEIN/NETFLIX

DEATH TO 2020: Hugh Grant as idiotic historian Tennyson Foss in Charlie Brooker’s direly unfunny mockumentary Death to 2020 on Netflix.

Pat Stacey

Netflix never dumps its own stuff. It may cancel series left, right and centre, but even the most dismal of its precious “Netflix Originals” remain in the catalogue, captured in amber for ever, dead and unmourned.

This is the reason why you can still watch Bill Murray’s ghastly, self-indulgent Christmas special A Very Murray Christmas five years after the event, although why any sane person would want to put themselves through such excruciating torture once, let alone twice, is beyond comprehension.

Presumably, Charlie Brooker’s spoof documentary Death to 2020 will still be in the Netflix system long after we’ve done our best to suppress the most unpleasant memories – and there are a lot of them to be packed away – of the worst year many of us have lived through.

Privacy