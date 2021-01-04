'Death to 2020' review: ‘The script is so embarrassingly lame it’s in urgent need of a pair of crutches’

Netflix never dumps its own stuff. It may cancel series left, right and centre, but even the most dismal of its precious “Netflix Originals” remain in the catalogue, captured in amber for ever, dead and unmourned.

This is the reason why you can still watch Bill Murray’s ghastly, self-indulgent Christmas special A Very Murray Christmas five years after the event, although why any sane person would want to put themselves through such excruciating torture once, let alone twice, is beyond comprehension.

Presumably, Charlie Brooker’s spoof documentary Death to 2020 will still be in the Netflix system long after we’ve done our best to suppress the most unpleasant memories – and there are a lot of them to be packed away – of the worst year many of us have lived through.

If the programme has an afterlife at all, it will be as an expensive, unwieldy and painfully unfunny monument to the first complete failure of Brooker’s normally razor-sharp satirical sensibility.

Anyone coming to it expecting a more elaborate version of his hilarious end-of-year Wipe shows for the BBC will be baffled as to how the brilliant comic mind behind those could come up with something as truly awful as this.

Brooker and production partner Annabel Jones’s status has increased vastly since they struck a big-money deal to take Black Mirror from Channel 4 to Netflix in 2015.

If you need an indication of their clout, you only have to look at the glittering line-up of top talent they attracted for Death to 2020.

Hugh Grant, Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani and Samson Kayo all play fictional talking heads with preposterous names including Tennyson Foss, Duke Goolies, Dash Bracket and Pyrex Flask, who comment on the year just ended as real news clips unfold under a deliberately silly and surreal voiceover, delivered deadpan by Laurence Fishburne.

Tracey Ullman also pops up as Queen Elizabeth II, and Brooker favourite Diane Morgan basically reprises her dimwit Philomena Cunk character in all but name.

To be fair, they’re all really good, although Grant, whose comic timing is impeccable, and Keery are the standouts. They throw themselves into these ridiculous characters with gusto, but the meagre few smiles they raise are entirely down to their own enthusiasm, rather than to a script so embarrassingly lame in its urgent need of a pair of crutches.

Brooker and his team of – wait for this – 17 co-writers had a whole year to come up with the goods. The best they can manage is describing Donald Trump as an “experimental pig-man” and repeatedly mocking Joe Biden’s age and supposed mental frailty.

It’s tired, tedious and incredibly lazy. Dragging on and on for 70 minutes, Death to 2020 feels every bit as long, miserable and depressing as the year it’s trying (and failing) to make light of.

By the halfway point you can practically hear the drip, drip, drip of ideas and inspiration draining from Brooker and his over-staffed army of collaborators.

Brooker, who plays the role of an off-screen interviewer called James, obviously had his sights set on the American audience. The US presidential election and Trump’s mis-handling of the Covid-19 crisis are the dominant topics. Brexit gets only a brief look-in – and then merely to lob a few playground-level insults at Boris Johnson.

At a different time and perhaps for a different broadcaster, Brooker would have held the feet of Trump and Johnson to the fire. Here, he just tickles their toes.

Death to 2020 is rock-bottom stuff, so witless it makes Saturday Night Live’s toothless Trump sketches look like biting satire.

Wisely, Brooker avoids trying to find humour in the killing of George Floyd. It’s the one truly serious segment in the entire programme and the only one that doesn’t feel spectacularly misjudged.

Death to 2020 (Netflix, now streaming)