| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dead Still review: 'It’s a real joy to come upon an RTÉ comedy that feels confident and fully-formed from the very first episode'

Dead Still (RTE1) - 4 stars

Kerr Logan, Michael Smiley, Eileen O'Higgins in new RTE drama Dead Still Expand

Close

Kerr Logan, Michael Smiley, Eileen O'Higgins in new RTE drama Dead Still

Kerr Logan, Michael Smiley, Eileen O'Higgins in new RTE drama Dead Still

Kerr Logan, Michael Smiley, Eileen O'Higgins in new RTE drama Dead Still

Pat Stacey

RTE’s production and distribution deal with Acorn Media Enterprises hadn’t exactly resulted in any great oaks up to now – more like stunted saplings.

Alleged thriller Acceptable Risk was the ideal series to read a book by, provided you muted the volume on the leaden dialogue.

The South Westerlies, set in West Cork but clearly filmed in Wicklow – which will muddle the hell out of American tourists when they go wandering around Clonakilty looking for directions to the Sugar Loaf – was basically Ballykissangel with even less social realism.