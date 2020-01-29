Curb Your Enthusiasm review: Larry at his acerbic, misanthropic best as show touches on #MeToo and Trump

The most successful ones — Harold Steptoe, Basil Fawlty and Victor Meldrew among them — are those that never learn from their mistakes and are doomed to remain stuck in the same cycle of failure, frustration and disappointment forever.

Their constant losing is what makes all of them such winning creations. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David — or rather, the fictional version played by the real Larry — isn’t your textbook comedy loser. He’s rich, famous and successful, and lives in a big house in LA with a swimming pool out the back.

Nonetheless, he’s a jerk — albeit an often well-intentioned one — who blunders tactlessly through life, insulting people, being offensive (intentionally or otherwise), committing one disastrous faux pas after another, and generally making any awkward situation worse, usually for himself.

The previous season of Curb... was in 2017, when it returned after a six-year hiatus. So David and his co-writers have had a little over two years to digest everything that’s being going on in America under Donald Trump and turn it into comedy gold in this 10th (and reportedly final) season – and, boy, do they let rip.

Unusually for Curb, which tends to layer gag upon gag and build to a crescendo of humiliation for Larry, this episode was out of the traps at breakneck speed, as if they couldn’t wait to get it all out of them.

In short order, Larry, at his acerbic, misanthropic best, snatched an aggravating couple’s selfie stick and broke it across his knee (who hasn’t wanted to do that?), deliberately made a row of scooters fall like dominoes, and got involved in a row with old foe Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra) — the coffee vendor from all the way back in season seven, who now owns his own café — over a wobbly table, a scone Larry thought should have been classified as a muffin, and coffee that wasn’t hot enough.

“Get outta here, you old, bald f**k!” Joe tells him.

Loyal Leon (JB Smoove) leaps to Larry’s defence: “Hey, Larry may be one or two of those things, but not all three.”

By the end, it’s developed into a full-blown vendetta as Larry leases the vacant premises next door to open his own coffee shop, called Latté Larry’s.

At the gym, Larry berates a heavily pregnant woman for working out on a treadmill — “You’re jostling the foetus!” — and a fat guy for using too much talcum powder.

In one of those wonderful comedic loops Curb does so well, both woman and talc will come back to haunt Larry, and in the most bizarre of ways, in the frantic final scenes set in a hospital.

No meta-comedy worth its salt would ignore the tumult in Washington or the sexual predators being called out in Hollywood.

Curb tackles both in its own inimitable way.

To the disgust of fellow diners, Larry wears a MAGA hat to lunch in order to repel an unwanted companion: TV showrunner and liberal activist Phil Rosenthal, sending himself up as a crushing bore.

Larry’s newly slimmed-down best buddy/manager Jeff (Jeff Garlin) keeps getting mistaken for Harvey Weinstein, leading to several tricky moments. Meanwhile, Larry makes an innocent grab for a sausage roll at Jeff’s party, but grabs a waitress’s breast instead.

The waitress, who’s convinced Larry had been ogling her all evening (in reality, it was the pigs in blankets he was ogling), gets in touch with his assistant — who’s already annoyed because Larry cleaned his glasses with the tail of her shirt while she happened to be still wearing it.

If last season’s big story arc was the fatwa placed on Larry’s head by the Ayatollah, it looks like this season’s will feature Larry landing on the wrong side of the #MeToo movement. Then again, who knows where that MAGA hat might take him?

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sky Comedy)

Herald