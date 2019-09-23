Netflix’s new crime series Criminal takes the lengthy interrogation scenes pioneered in Jed Mercurio’s Line Of Duty and distils them into the purest form possible.

Criminal review: You find yourself hanging on every word in new Netflix series

Each episode is basically one 45-minute interrogation scene taking place in a police interview room. The only other places we see are the adjoining observation room, where other detectives watch the progress through a one-way window and on a bank of screens, and the outside area they go to for a cigarette break or to gather their thoughts.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, Criminal tells 12 standalone stories set, in batches of three, in four locations: Britain, France, Germany and Spain – although the whole series was in fact shot on the same studio sets in Madrid.

If this all sounds formulaic, that’s the point. A drama set mostly in a single room might seem like scaling down from Netflix, which has been throwing enormous amounts of cash at science fiction and horror series lately, but serious money has been spent on casting big-name guest stars.

In the two of the three British episodes I’ve seen, David Tennant and Hayley Atwell play the suspects, while the recurring cast playing the cops includes Katherine Kelly Lee Ingleby and Rochelle Sandall, all of them excellent.

The European episodes, which I haven’t sampled yet, feature actors, writers and directors (including, in the German iteration, Downfall’s Oliver Hirschbiegel) who will mostly be more familiar to their home audiences than to us.

In the opening episode, a bearded Tennant is superb as a slippery, elusive doctor accused of raping and murdering his 14-year-old stepdaughter, who was found in a wood with “no knickers”, a skull smashed into 17 pieces and a bag-for-life over her head.

Hearing the crime described rather than shown in disjointed flashbacks packs a more powerful emotional punch.

The claustrophobic setting and lack of what you might call conventional “action” means every look, every twitch, every gesture is magnified in importance and intensity – Tennant picking up a pen that’s been lying untouched on the table for 23 hours is a significant moment. You find yourself hanging on every word.

Despite an excellent performance by Atwell as a woman accused of poisoning her brother-in-law, the second episode isn’t quite as taut and the twist is slightly telegraphed.

Criminal is a bold and welcome departure, but the lack of an overriding story arc – we only learn fragments of the detectives’ backstories in passing – means it’s not a series suited to binge-watching, which would blunt its impact.

“It’s not a great business model, is it?” says Finn (Louise Harland, from Derry Girls) to Rowena (Kate Kennedy) in Handy, the third of four comedy pilots that may or may not be turned into a series.

Finn and Rowena (or “Row” for short) are stepsisters who find themselves having to get along when their father (Owen Roe) suffers a heart attack.

Finn is broke, newly unemployed and about to be thrown out of her flat, so Row, just back from London, decides the two of them should set up in business as “the Handy Girls”, offering their DIY skills for cash-in-hand jobs, the first of which is, erm, hanging pictures on the wall for a dotty old lady (Rynagh O’Grady).

Turns out, though, she’s not as daft as she looks – she’s really a con artist who’s lured the girls to her flat so she and her thuggish “landlord” can rob them.

You’re right, Finn: it’s not a good business model. It’s not a good comedy model, either, because comedies are supposed to be funny and be at least on nodding terms with logic.

Co-written by Kennedy and Maddie Rice, Handy makes the usual mistake of RTE comedies, thinking “wacky” characters and wild overacting are adequate substitutes for jokes or clever lines. Another wasted trip up a comedic dead end.

