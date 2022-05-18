| 15.6°C Dublin

Conversations with Friends review: Slow, dull and drawn-out cover of Normal People fails to recapture the magic

Pat Stacey

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

APPARENTLY Element Pictures, the busy production company behind Conversations with Friends (BBC3, Sunday & Monday; RTÉ One from Wednesday) bought the rights to Sally Rooney’s debut novel before it began work on the smash-hit Normal People, based on her second book.

It seems the original plan was to turn it into a feature film. Instead, it’s ended up as a series that slavishly follows exactly the same format (12 half-hour episodes) as its television predecessor.

