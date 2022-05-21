| 10.7°C Dublin

Conversations with Friends: A little less conversation, a little more action please

The new Sally Rooney adaptation is well acted and nice to look at, but it’s no Normal People. Elsewhere, The Time Traveler’s Wife gives us the creeps

Joe Alwyn as Nick and Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations With Friends. Photo by Enda Bowe

Chris Wasser

Imagine what life would sound like if real people spoke like characters from a Sally Rooney series. We’d drive ourselves up the wall. We’d get nothing done, and the world would probably cease to exist.

In Conversations with Friends (RTÉ One), a sort of spiritual successor to the sublime Normal People, a narcissistic quartet of beautiful eejits communicate with one another via cautious stares and whispery non-sequiturs.

