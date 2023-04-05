Claire Byrne should be asking the biggest question — why can’t Ireland produce a decent quiz show?

Richard Osman once said that “coming up with a quiz show is the hardest thing in the world”.

He speaks from experience. Osman is the producer, and until recently co-presenter, of the incredibly popular BBC One quiz Pointless, and still hosts the excellent Richard Osman’s House of Games every evening on BBC Two at 6pm, offering viewers a welcome chance to escape the misery of the news.

Considering the wealth of home-grown creative genius in Ireland, it remains a surprise that RTÉ has never managed to make a quiz show which captures the imagination in the same way.

Latest to try is Ireland’s Smartest (RTÉ One, Sunday, 7.30pm) which pitched a farmer, a science teacher and a lab technician against one another, with Claire Byrne asking the questions.

The prize? Well, there isn’t one, unless you count the chance to go forward to the next round, with the chance to win a trophy at the end of the series, as reward enough in itself. And why would you, unless you were a skinflint?

That’s the first disappointment.

The second is that it’s very hard to actually describe what makes Ireland’s Smartest different.

“Format,” as Osman also once said, “is everything.” And there isn’t really a unique format to this show at all. The best quizzes, from The Chase to The Weakest Link to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, can be summed up with a snappy elevator pitch. Here, Byrne just asks the contestants a bog-standard set of general knowledge questions. That’s it. It feels old-fashioned.

And incredibly, the credits at the end revealed it took nine “question writers”, eight “question verifiers” and one “question producer” to put it all together.

The wait for a truly original Irish quiz show must, it sadly seems, go on a little longer.​

The Agreement (RTÉ One, Monday, 9.35pm/Tuesday, 10.15pm) was billed as a “landmark documentary”, made with symbolic cross-border cooperation between RTÉ and the North’s Fine Point Films, to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast Agreement.

It consisted of two parts on consecutive nights – the first covering the negotiations; the second, the referendum campaign.

Presenter Miriam O’Callaghan had access to all the main players in those talks, including US Senator George Mitchell, Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair, as well as representatives of unionist and loyalist parties and Sinn Féin.

The only absences, poignantly, were of those no longer with us, from the SDLP’s John Hume and Seamus Mallon to UUP leader David Trimble and the then Northern Secretary, Mo Mowlam.

Spend enough time in the RTÉ News archive, of course, and this story basically tells itself.

In fact, there were times, as the footage of talks was played alongside pop music from the time, that it felt like an extended edition of Reeling in the Years.

As such an aide-mémoire, it did what was required and no more, though it might have been interesting, with hindsight, to have an examination of the Belfast Agreement’s flaws, which have made it difficult to make political progress in the years since it was signed, as well as its strengths.

O’Callaghan did make a point of acknowledging a widespread feeling both then and now that the “needs of victims and survivors were overlooked” in the rush to get the backing of terrorists.

Ultimately, though, she was there to celebrate a great achievement rather than to analyse in any great depth. The mood was one of nostalgia and reverence.

That, arguably, is fair enough. Flawed or not, the negotiations did bring an end to three decades of bloody sectarian conflict.

Those who called a halt to the slaughter deserve no one’s gratitude for doing so, but we can all be relieved it finally stopped.

Everyone has by now told their side of the story so often that it’s probably unrealistic to expect new flashes of insight anyway.

I really wanted to like Rain Dogs (BBC One, Tuesday, 10.40pm​). It stars Daisy May Cooper, and has been created by Cash Carraway, a smart, sharp, witty London-Irish writer known for her depiction of life on the breadline.

Best of all it feels very timely, opening as it does with single mother Costello Jones (Cooper) and her daughter being evicted from their flat for non-payment of rent. How much more topical can a show be?

Soon they’re wasting the last of their money on scratchcards in the fruitless hope of winning £40 to get a B&B for the night.

All those aspects of this new comedy-drama (or “dramedy”, as that hideous hybrid word has it) are authentic and heartfelt.

It really does convey the grinding desperation of everyday poverty. The despair and pain is real, even when played for laughs. Unfortunately, Rain Dogs is encumbered with so many other unrealistic and unpleasant scenes and characters that it’s hard to believe in the situation.

It’s as if the show is determined to rub viewers’ noses in squalor and sleaze to see how much they can endure before switching off in anguished disgust.

From a writer known for her dark sense of humour, Rain Dogs should also be a lot funnier.

I did genuinely laugh out loud at one line in the second episode which was so inappropriate that I couldn’t actually reprint it here without needlessly offending a lot of people, but it was the only time that happened in an hour of screen time, which isn’t a great return on the investment in time.

I’ll stick with it, because of my respect for the undoubted talent involved, but Rain Dogs mainly just made me feel disconsolate.