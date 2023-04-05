| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Claire Byrne should be asking the biggest question — why can’t Ireland produce a decent quiz show?

Television reviews

The Byrne supremacy – presenter Claire asks contestants a bog-standard set of questions on &lsquo;Ireland&rsquo;s Smartest&rsquo;. Picture by Andres Poveda Expand

Close

The Byrne supremacy – presenter Claire asks contestants a bog-standard set of questions on &lsquo;Ireland&rsquo;s Smartest&rsquo;. Picture by Andres Poveda

The Byrne supremacy – presenter Claire asks contestants a bog-standard set of questions on ‘Ireland’s Smartest’. Picture by Andres Poveda

The Byrne supremacy – presenter Claire asks contestants a bog-standard set of questions on ‘Ireland’s Smartest’. Picture by Andres Poveda

Eilis O'Hanlon

Richard Osman once said that “coming up with a quiz show is the hardest thing in the world”.

He speaks from experience. Osman is the producer, and until recently co-presenter, of the incredibly popular BBC One quiz Pointless, and still hosts the excellent Richard Osman’s House of Games every evening on BBC Two at 6pm, offering viewers a welcome chance to escape the misery of the news.

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy