Citizen Lane review: 'beautifully shot and structurally innovative docudrama - it's a real pleasure'

The Hugh Lane Gallery is one of Dublin’s stand-out cultural landmarks, and the man who founded it makes for a fascinating subject in Citizen Lane, a beautifully shot and structurally innovative docudrama which aired tonight on RTÉ One.

The film’s credentials are impeccable: written by playwright Mark O’Halloran and directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, with Tom Vaughan-Lawlor leading a cast of fine Irish acting talent (including the legendary Michael Gambon, who we all assume to be English, but was in fact born in Dublin).

Lane himself crossed that Anglo-Irish divide: son of an Anglican clergyman, he was the only one of his siblings born in this country. Ironically, as we hear in Citizen Lane, birth and death were the only times Lane ever spent in Cork: the former in the suburb of Douglas, the latter on-board the Lusitania when it was sunk by German U-boats in 1915.

As an adult, he became an avid collector of art – contemporaries noted that his “eye” for a painting was so good, people would study his reactions to seemingly unimportant or worthless pieces – amassing both wealth and an enviable collection of modern art.

Citizen Lane

At this time, around the turn of the 20th century, Dublin and Ireland were experiencing a vibrant cultural revival: the Celtic Revival saw renewed interest in indigenous language, sports, music, poetry and drama. Pioneers in the latter two had close connections to Lane: WB Yeats was a friend, Lady Gregory was his aunt.

Lane wanted to include painting in this list, and in 1908 the Municipal Gallery of Modern Art opened, bequeathed a number of valuable works by Lane, including some priceless Impressionist paintings.

The film explores his motivations, the challenges he faced in establishing this iconic place – the first publicly accessible gallery of modern art in the world – and the cultural and social forces arrayed against him and pulling with him during an era of great change.

It also touches on his contested will, still the subject of controversy. Almost 40 works (among them a Monet and a Renoir) now reside in London’s National Gallery, not in Dublin – because a codicil to his will, returning them to Ireland, was never officially witnessed before his tragic death.

There’s more than enough interesting information and inherent drama to make Lane’s life worthy of a documentary. What really lifts O’Sullivan’s film above the norm is how he goes about it.

Citizen Lane has an unusual structure. Expert talking-heads (including historians Roy Foster and Paul Rouse, art historian Morna O’Neill and Barbara Foster of the Hugh Lane Gallery) provide context, background and analysis. Vaughan-Lawlor, Marty Rea (as William Orpen), Bosco Hogan (Lane’s father James), Derbhle Crotty (Lady Gregory) and Peter Campion (Yeats) bring the story to life in interspersed recreations.

And, as a final little twist, O’Sullivan also has some of the actors give modern-style “to-camera” interviews, while in character: playful and a touch post-modern, and it works well.

O’Halloran’s script is lucid and literate, while the whole thing is sumptuously filmed and edited to a stately pace (both fictional and factual elements). The programme takes its time; if you’re impatient and need helter-skelter cuts or wham-bang action from start to finish, Citizen Lane isn’t for you.

But if you’ve any interest in this larger-than-life figure, and the enduring artist legacy he bestowed on this country, it’s a real pleasure.

Online Editors