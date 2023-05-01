Citadel review: I spy with my little eye a $300m Amazon disaster

CITADEL 2/5

AN article in The New York Times a few years ago listed some of the things you could buy if you happened to have $300m lying around.

You could snap up a 24,000-square-foot penthouse on Central Park South, New York’s most expensive neighbourhood. Don’t fancy being cooped up in the Big Apple all week?

No problem. Your 300 mill will purchase a dozen Learjets or a fleet of rare sports cars or a gigantic super-yacht so you and your friends can enjoy a few city breaks. ​

But if you’re Jeff Bezos, the third-richest man in the world and the founder of Amazon, you might prefer to waste every last buck on undercooked spy thriller Citadel (Amazon Prime Video).

The series is the result of what happens when you put the cart before the horse – or in this case, put the cart before the limping donkey.

Amazon Studios head Jen Salke came up with the ambitious idea of launching a glossy, globetrotting spy franchise that would consist of a mothership series – which is this one – and a number of international spin-offs set in the same fictional universe, two of which are already in production in Italy and India.

Clearly, this is Amazon’s attempt to beat Disney’s all-conquering Marvel superhero franchise at its own game. And who better to help do it than Marvel golden boys the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, who were brought on board to supervise rewrites and reshoots after a pilot was filmed and scrapped and the original showrunner replaced.

The problem with the project, which went into production before the pandemic, is that it’s all ambition and no ideas. Not a single original thought or twist has gone into the making of it.

Everything here has been done before – and done infinitely better – by the James Bond and Jason Bourne movies (Citadel does itself no favours by name-checking the latter character).

The plot is so perfunctory it would struggle to support a two-hour film, let alone a franchise that’s supposed to run for years, and the characters are bland.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas play Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, agents with the eponymous agency, an elite outfit which operates independently of the other espionage organisations and is dedicated to saving the world from all the bad guys out there.

We first encounter the pair, who used to be married and engage in flat banter the writers seem to imagine is witty and sexy, aboard a luxury train. They’re there to retrieve some MacGuffin or other (it doesn’t do to think about the details too much).

But they’ve walked into a trap. A ferocious battle breaks out, during which Mason and Nadia shoot, stab, punch, kick and hack their way through hordes of disposable heavies.

The train ends up crashing into the water. Flash forward eight years and Mason is now an apparently ordinary guy called Kyle Conroy, who has a generic wife (Ashleigh Cummings) and daughter.

He doesn’t remember that he used to be a superspy – although he knows something is up when he keeps having flashbacks involving a woman he believes was with him on the train. It’s Nadia, of course.

Enter their former boss Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who kidnaps Kyle and his family. He tells him who he really is and how a little gadget implanted in his and Nadia’s wrists erased their memories. Bernard needs the old Mason back.

Citadel’s main enemy, a group of evil oligarchs called the Manticore, has murdered all of its agents (they don’t yet know the amnesiac Nadia is living in Spain and having flashbacks of her own) and grabbed the nuclear codes of every nation.

Lesley Manville hams it up as the British ambassador to the USA, who’s really a Manticore mastermind who casually orders killings and torture between sipping tea and tending to her rose bushes.

Kyle/Mason accepts all this with extraordinary ease and is soon ping-ponging around various exotic locations.

Despite the fortune splurged on it, Citadelstill manages to feel small (the two episodes available are only 40 minutes long) and the CGI looks cheap.

Like the Russo’s dire spy film The Gray Man, it’s little more than a succession of action sequences linked by a script so tissue-thin you could use it to blow your nose.