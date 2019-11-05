Children of the Troubles review: Joe Duffy's moving act of remembrance

I’ve no doubt done it myself at some point over the years. It’s the cheap shot, the soft option, the perceived easy target, the big, fat fish in the barrel.

The funny thing is, most of the jibes probably come from people who don’t listen to the programme on a regular basis. If they did, they might realise that, at its best, Liveline under Duffy frequently gives voice to the dispossessed, the overlooked, the forgotten, the left behind.

Though he’d probably baulk at the label, Duffy is the champion of the common man and woman. It’s a constituency he understands well, being born in working-class Ballyfermot, an area of Dublin where they can tell you all about being forgotten and left behind.

Three years ago, in the superb documentary Children of the Revolution, his personal passion project, Duffy gave voice, gave dignity and recognition, to another class of voiceless people: the children who were killed in the 1916 Rising. They too had been forgotten and overlooked, airbrushed from the official history.

In Children of the Troubles, Duffy and journalist Freya McClements do the same for the 186 children under the age of 16 who were killed — murdered by one side or the other with bullets and bombs — in the carnage that unfolded north of the border, and on a number of occasions spilled over to this side, too.

The film sombrely and diligently catalogued the murders, the names and ages of the children floating over the locations where they died — the streets, as Duffy put it, “that should have been their playground”.

The first child to die in the Troubles was nine-year-old Patrick Rooney, shot in the head through the window of his home in Divis Flats in Belfast.

A black-and-white photograph taken at the scene showed a huge bloodstain on the bed where they had to lay the child. They couldn’t take him out of the ground-floor flat because of the violence still raging on the street outside.

Fifteen-year-old Peter Watterson, older brother of the journalist Johnny Watterson, was on his way to his Falls Road home from a youth club with two friends when a gunman in a passing car randomly fired on them, killing Peter and wounding his friends.

“My mother decided there and then that I was leaving Belfast,” said Johnny, who went to Dublin and never returned to the city of his birth and of his beloved brother’s murder.

This was in 1971. Up until 1969, he said, the Falls Road was a peaceful tree-lined boulevard. After ‘69, instead of the trees, which had been chopped down, there were barricades, instead of peace, riots.

Of all the children killed, more than half died in Belfast and 18 of them died in their own homes. They were the innocent victims of an endless spiral of attack and reprisal.

Maria McGurk (14) and James Cromie (13) were among the victims when Maria’s family’s bar was bombed. A week later, in retaliation, a furniture shop was bombed.

Two-year-old Tracey Munn and Colin Nicholl, just 17 months old, died. So did Tracey’s mother, who’d been pushing the two of them along in a pram.

Colin was an adopted child. His father, Jackie, told Duffy: “He was giving us a part of life that we hadn’t experienced, and it was fantastic.”

Jackie had been playing football when the bomb went off. His wife was at a funeral in England. The couple went on to adopt two more boys, and Jackie has a 21-year-old granddaughter. He still keeps Colin’s favourite toy, a little wooden bear. “It reminds me,” he said. “Why would you want to forget?”

There were many more stories here we should never forget. Thanks to compassion of Joe Duffy and Freya McClements, we won’t.

Children of the Troubles (RTE One) is available to watch on RTE Player.

