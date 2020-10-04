Call the spin doctor, the medical chiefs aren't looking too good

From now on I'm just going to call Covid "the Thing". This is in memory of another Thing, so-called by a man I overheard on the Dart one day, discussing the economic explosion that was the Celtic Tiger. It seemed that the subject had so exhausted the spirit of the poor man, he could not even bear to use the words C***** T**** any more, settling simply for "the Thing".

Well, we've got another Thing now - perhaps an even bigger Thing - so let's go with it. Indeed, in any conversations I've had about it, I'm confident I don't need to explain what the Thing is, because many of us have moved on to another plane altogether with this, eh... Thing.

In these exchanges, we might start with a quick recap of what the numbers are like today, and where all this might be going - but there soon comes a point when someone mentions the "real" situation, the true purpose behind what "they" are doing and what they're telling us.

"They", of course…well, we all know who "they" are. "They" are Ronan Glynn and his kind. "They" might even be George Lee. And we have reached a new stage in our interactions with these titans of the Thing, whereby we hear what they're saying, but we're also hearing what they're not saying.

We are making educated guesses about what they "really" have in store for us, how bad it might be, and how they might be softening us up for some harsher regime which they in their wisdom may deem necessary. Ah yes, they may think they're ahead of the game, but we are not just sitting here unthinkingly accepting everything that they say about the Thing.

We have lost some of the deference to "them" that was formed in the time of Dr Tony Holohan - in truth, we are missing him, and will welcome his return. We are seeing one of the fundamental laws of the modern world being demonstrated day after day, the one that says there's no point being good, if you're not good on television.

Though we did not appreciate it fully at the time, Dr Holohan was good on television. Indeed, by contrast with Dr Ronan Glynn, he was so good he might be compared to one of the legendary showmen, a Sammy Davis Jnr or a Liberace or even a Marty Morrissey.

Who knows where this gift comes from, this ability to communicate with the people through a TV screen?

I have no idea - for all I know it was just the shape of his head that conferred on Dr Tony some authority that is not quite there in the TV persona of Dr Glynn. Or maybe it's less a case of Dr Holohan's head being the right shape, than of Dr Glynn's head being the wrong shape.

Yes, that might be it.

All I know for sure is that "they" are being doubted more than they used to be, which set the scene perfectly for one of the high points of the Thing on TV so far - the Prime Time debate between one of "them", Professor Sam McConkey, and the strange new voice of Dr Martin Feeley.

Professor McConkey is head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons, but most of all he is good on television. There is a kind of Northern Protestantism about him, which makes us feel relaxed in some mysterious way - but again, maybe it's just the shape of his head.

Dr Feeley recently resigned from a senior position in the HSE due to his unorthodox views on the Thing, but oddly enough, he turned out to be good on television too - odd, because at first sight he seemed to have the fiery intensity of an older Pat Spillane, which is not the look we tend to favour in our TV doctors.

Yet as the debate proceeded, an even odder thing started happening - with Miriam O'Callaghan perfectly in the centre, it was this older Pat Spillane whose voice seemed most compelling, as he picked his way through the complexities of living with the Thing.

Essentially he was arguing that "they" had not achieved the right balance in their strategy, that they had been one-dimensional, lacking in exactitude and imagination. And he spoke with a kind of emotional intelligence which freed the viewer of suspicions that here was just another disingenuous ideologue. Frankly, he blew Sam McConkey off the stage - and that takes some doing.

This is how we live now, watching these battles for the soul of the Thing, thinking that "they" must be preparing us for something…