Call the spin doctor, the medical chiefs aren't looking too good

The battle for the soul of 'the Thing' hinges on being good on television, writes Declan Lynch

Dr Tony Holohan

From now on I'm just going to call Covid "the Thing". This is in memory of another Thing, so-called by a man I overheard on the Dart one day, discussing the economic explosion that was the Celtic Tiger. It seemed that the subject had so exhausted the spirit of the poor man, he could not even bear to use the words C***** T**** any more, settling simply for "the Thing".

Well, we've got another Thing now - perhaps an even bigger Thing - so let's go with it. Indeed, in any conversations I've had about it, I'm confident I don't need to explain what the Thing is, because many of us have moved on to another plane altogether with this, eh... Thing.

In these exchanges, we might start with a quick recap of what the numbers are like today, and where all this might be going - but there soon comes a point when someone mentions the "real" situation, the true purpose behind what "they" are doing and what they're telling us.