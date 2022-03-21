Bridgerton Season Two review: Netflix’s Regency romp is more vapid than ever – it gets one star

LOCKDOWN had many downsides, some far more grievous than others.

Most troubling of all were the sharp increase in domestic violence against women and the extra strain confinement and loneliness placed on people with already fragile mental health.

There was also a surge in the number of first-time dog owners.

This was followed, once restrictions were lifted, by a surge in the number of dogs being cruelly abandoned or dumped at shelters after these selfish idiots had figured out that a dog is for life and not just for Covid.

Way down the list in terms of importance, but extremely irksome nonetheless, was the tiresome obsession with baking sourdough bread and then posting pictures of the result on social media.

But if the sudden global need to knead a lump of dough is hard to fathom, it’s not half as baffling as another big lockdown craze that seized the world: Netflix’s expensive but trashy period drama Bridgerton, which is back for a second season on Friday.

True viewing figures for a Netflix series are notoriously difficult to pin down. The company uses two metrics: the number of accounts that tune in during the first 28 days – although if you “tune in” to something for two minutes, it’s counted as a view – and the number of hours watched during the same timeframe.

By both measures, the first season of Bridgerton was, at least until Squid Game came along to knock it off its perch, Netflix’s most-watched series with 82 million accounts tuning in and a total of 625 million hours watched.

You have to admit, that’s an impressive performance. Who knew so many viewers would swallow something so staggeringly dire – or for that matter, so many TV critics would be falling over one another to praise it as the best thing since, well, sliced white sourdough.

Historians have, as historians are wont to, ripped Bridgerton to shreds for its wild inaccuracies about Regency England.

A lot of the criticism from the right has been aimed, predictably, at the colour-blind casting, which includes Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and a host of other cast members of colour playing aristocrats rather than the manservants and maids they would have played in years (and not all that many years) gone by.

Personally, I couldn’t care less what skin colour the actors are as long as it doesn’t undermine the storytelling. After all, it’s not like Jodie Comer is playing a black slave on a cotton plantation or Daniel Kaluuya has been cast as a Ku Klux Klan leader.

The problem with Bridgerton is a pretty basic one. It’s tripe. Drivel. An insipid, sub-sub-Jane Austen pastiche that’s been sexed up, dumbed down and plays like a frocks-and-bonnets take on Gossip Girl.

It seems to be aimed at a younger audience who have never seen the BBC’s sublime Pride and Prejudice from 1995 – which in today’s binge-and-move-on-to-the-next-thing culture is practically prehistoric – or the same broadcaster’s superlative 2006 adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre.

Much of the attention in season one focused on Bridgerton’s sexy young breakout stars, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page. This time Dynevor’s character is limited to cameos, while Page’s, as per the source novels, doesn’t figure at all.

All I could stomach of season two in a single sitting was the first episode. It runs to a soul-sapping 70 minutes and sets up another will they, won’t they scenario, this time involving eldest Bridgerton son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) who’s set high standards for a potential wife, and new arrival Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The older actors chew the scenery, the younger ones are either as wooden as fence posts or trill like hyperactive budgies.

The $7m-per-episode packaging is as lavish as ever, but the contents inside are even more vapid than before.

Still, 82 million Netflix account holders can’t be wrong, can they? Well, yes. Yes, they can.