| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bridgerton Season Two review: Netflix’s Regency romp is more vapid than ever – it gets one star

Pat Stacey

BRIDGERTON X

Simone Ashley as new arrival Kate Sharma, who makes an impression on eldest Bridgerton son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) Expand

Close

Simone Ashley as new arrival Kate Sharma, who makes an impression on eldest Bridgerton son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey)

Simone Ashley as new arrival Kate Sharma, who makes an impression on eldest Bridgerton son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey)

Simone Ashley as new arrival Kate Sharma, who makes an impression on eldest Bridgerton son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey)

LOCKDOWN had many downsides, some far more grievous than others.

Most troubling of all were the sharp increase in domestic violence against women and the extra strain confinement and loneliness placed on people with already fragile mental health.

Most Watched

Privacy