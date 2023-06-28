Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy: thank God for other people’s scandals

This Channel 4 documentary on the former British PM and Lord Lebedev of Siberia gave us a welcome respite from the goings-on at RTÉ

For a moment, I thought that Dispatches: Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy (Channel 4) was about Boris Johnson and God and a Russian spy — which would have been interesting. A fiver says that Boris would have emerged triumphant. And that God would have ended up angry and confused and ready to launch a parliamentary inquiry.

But we live in ungodly times. These days it is a relief to look at other people’s scandals. Things at RTÉ have become so gothic that watching even the weather forecast has become like visiting the bedside of a dying relative. So it was nice to curl up with Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy. Because, whatever the problem there was, at least it wasn’t being paid for with your money.

Boris was one of the many influential British people drawn into the circle of the extraordinarily rich Lebedev family. Alexander Lebedev is a Russian oligarch, a billionaire many times over. Like many Russian oligarchs, he is an Anglophile, and had his son Evgeny educated in the UK. Unlike many oligarchs, Alexander Lebedev had been a senior officer in the KGB. He said that he had retired but the British security services were pretty sure that he attended the annual KGB conference every year.

Evgeny, rail-thin, permanently tanned and with black hair and a black beard that make him look like a Russian Rylan Clark, stayed in the UK (and also two villas in Italy) throwing parties. Which everyone who was anyone attended: one party was at Althorp, the ancestral home of Lady Diana; although she was at this point unfortunately deceased. But Boris was very much alive.

Next thing you know, Evgeny Lebedev buys the Evening Standard newspaper, then the UK Independent. He also becomes top pals with Boris, who was mayor of London at the time. There can be few television sights more unedifying than the footage of Boris and Evgeny lying on a pavement in woolly hats and sleeping out for the night in an effort to highlight the horrors of homelessness.

As soon as Boris became prime minister, he declared his intention to give Evgeny a seat in the House of Lords. The British security services were not happy. The House of Lords were not happy. But Boris insisted and, presumably, Evgeny was not letting go. We were told that even one of Evgeny’s wolfhounds was called Boris. But this surprising announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Evgeny reclining, as if for Hello! magazine, with an Alsatian.

I’m beginning to wonder if television is the best medium for exploring national scandals. Niggling mistakes undermine your trust: the nice lady doing the voiceover at one point pronounced cache (as in cache of secret emails) as cachet (as in Boris gave Evgeny a certain social cachet).

Then there’s the annoying music, pounding away in order to make you feel tense. And what did we have at the end of it? A lot of trembling piano, several worried former spies and nice old lads from the House of Lords. No doubt they are right to be outraged and extremely worried by Lord Lebedev of Siberia (seriously) and above all by Boris and more of his appalling behaviour. But there was no hard evidence, and no resolution; you need Poirot for that.