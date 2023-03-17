Bono told Letterman: ‘We were in the midst of the Troubles.’ What, in Glasnevin?

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman (Disney+) is a sort of home movie. Everyone gets to do their party piece. Everyone is lovely about each other. The songs are done acoustically, although not without support; that cello player is working her fingers to the bone.

This is strictly for fans. For ordinary people, it is a pretty long one hour, 24 minutes and 49 seconds. On the other hand, it is good-humoured. The star of it is actually Dave Letterman, throwing his ironic charm all over Dublin like snuff at a wake. Bono draws a map of Ireland, with the Border marked on it. “OK, who do I dislike in this?” the talk-show host asks.

The documentary grapples with politics. Remembering the Ireland of U2’s early days, Bono says: “We were in the midst of the Troubles.” What, in Glasnevin? But it never mentions money. They must have paid Letterman a fortune to visit Dublin, and he works hard for it. He even goes on the U2 walking tour of the city.

“I’m never in my comfort zone,” says Bono, but here he surely is. When they drop in to Grogan’s for pints and a session, you gradually realise that Bono and the Edge have brought their own musicians with them. Their control is total.

It’s not great television. Some parts of it are beyond parody: Bono and Glenn Hansard singing the line “I’m more than you know”, to their mutual satisfaction. And the only women who speak on camera are some lovely bathers at the Forty Foot.

Money, meanwhile, was far from taboo on Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix). The story was complicated but it boiled down to the vast sums that can be made from pornography uploaded to Pornhub, and the big winners are not the people featured in the videos. The owners of the site make a fortune: $460m in revenues in one year, it was alleged by an inquiry by the Canadian parliament.

Pornhub, owned by a company called MindGeek, is based in Montreal. At one point its chief executive was offended by politicians’ questions about how much he earned. That was private, he said.

Yes, there were some laugh-out-loud moments here. But not many. Because Pornhub was accused — by the New York Times, no less — of continuing to display videos of underage teenagers being sexually assaulted. There was such a backlog of unacceptable videos — not just the ones with teenagers — that there were long delays in taking them down. Then they went up again.

A campaign against the exploitation of teenagers (children, really) got some traction and the credit card companies got nervous. Pornhub took down nine or 10 million videos which had come from what it called unverified posters. Paying for pornography became more difficult, which reduced the income of the adult sex workers.

Free speech advocates said that one organisation involved in the campaign against the teen videos was sponsored by the Christian far-right. The sex workers were furious, and, they say, a lot poorer.

This was a headwreck of a programme and not helped by a pro-porn advocate saying that she had worked at MindGeek — “a hilariously boring office space — for several years, in various positions”. I’m a simple soul.

After last week’s two documentaries on the outing of George Michael, you would have thought it impossible for anyone to have been treated more savagely by the British tabloid press. But, in another trip down bad memory lane in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Channel 4, Paula saw how the tabloid press — and everyone — treated Paula Yates.

Paula Yates. Photo by Getty

For anyone around in the 1980s, and particularly women and girls, she was a sparkling figure. Up to then women on television had always had sort of head-girl authority about them; they were well behaved and willing to keep the show on the road.

Paula had a naughty girl energy about her. She didn’t mind a bit of chaos, which was just as well because she presented Channel 4’s live music programme, The Tube. She wasn’t going to pretend that things were going swimmingly when they weren’t.

She was an agent of change. She was also intelligent, witty, beautiful and always spectacularly well-dressed. In fact, one of the glaring omissions here was that nobody ever explained how Paula paid for her terrific clothes, or if indeed she paid for them at all; Antony Price dresses never came cheap.

But I digress. Paula married Bob Geldof — no word from him here. Paula left him for Michael Hutchence of INXS. And that is when things started to fall apart. Hutchence died in bizarre circumstances. When she returned from his funeral in Australia, the tabloids revealed that her father, Jess Yates, a sort of organ-playing religious presenter, whom Paula loved dearly, was not her father at all. Her father was Hughie Green, a light entertainment presenter who was loathsome even by the standards of the time.

She died of an accidental drug overdose in 2000, at 41, leaving behind her four daughters.

Paula, an excellent interviewer, was not afraid of uncomfortable questions. But there was no discussion here of her drug use prior to that. And the reconstructions were stupid.

Testament to how attractive she was contained in a story she told herself. When she was in the Priory, a rehab centre, she was put in a room next to that of a sex addict. He demanded to be moved because he said she was endangering his recovery. Pornhub couldn’t make that up. Or maybe it could.