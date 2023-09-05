Bog Amach: even if we don’t speak Irish, we know what these house hunters are talking about

Despite a good gawp at Donegal homes under the guidance of Emer Mhic an Fhailí, there was no emotional pay-off to the first episode of this RTÉ series

Another autumn season, another property show, only this one’s in Irish and on RTÉ1. Presumably this is so that people who speak Irish can say “Where would you be going?” and “How much?” as Gaeilge. Only they wouldn’t be saying that so much during the first episode, because it was set in Donegal, where house prices are relatively low. The average house price there is €155,000 as opposed to €470,000 Dublin.

That is according to Bog Amach’s presenter, Emer Mhic an Fhailí, who is enthusiastic about people buying houses. She is dressed in primary colours, presumably because it makes it easier to pick her out during the drone shots.

Notwithstanding the fact that few of us know what Bog Amach actually means (Move Out, Google Translate says) and that the only time we will have seen an Ar Díol sign outside a house is during the credits, the Irish language element of this programme does not alter our enjoyment. The language of property programmes is so familiar to us now that we will always know what’s going on.

And at least the young couple involved in this first programme speak Irish naturally — this is not always the case on Irish language programmes. Although it turns out there is no Irish word for mica.

Una, a doctor, and Críostóir, an English teacher, had recently returned from New Zealand to buy a house in their home county. And houses in Donegal are big. One sort of model house — which was not for sale — had been built with the requirement that it have no fewer than three guest bedrooms. One house the couple looked at had five bedrooms. The space inside all the houses was remarkable. In one, Una noted, the utility room was bigger than their kitchen in New Zealand.

Una and Críostóir looked at three houses. Non-mica cracks were beginning to show. “I don’t like purple,” said Críostóir in Irish. “I like purple,” said Una, quietly, in Irish. She seemed remarkably good humoured.

Críostóir didn’t want a bungalow.

At the moment, they are living with Una’s parents, and they both want to buy a house in a Gaeltacht. So they saw houses in An Ardaigh Bheag, Fál Carrach and Carraig Airt.

In the end, they didn’t take any of them, or even express a preference. They said that they had a lot to think about, which is a ‘no’ in anyone’s language.

But property shows are about the big decision to buy, and if we don’t get that decision, the air goes out of the whole enterprise. We’re just gatecrashing into houses and gawping — and who doesn’t love a good gawp? — with no emotional satisfaction at the end. For someone who says that “to buy” is her favourite verb (in Irish), Emer Mhic an Fhailí took this with remarkable equanimity. And not one person had mentioned the word mortgage. Bog Amach needs a lot more work, and possible a refit.