Black Mirror season six: Charlie Brooker’s best tale shatters Netflix show’s usual formula

BACK in January, the streaming service ITVX unveiled its new comedy series Deep Fake Neighbour Wars, which imagined a host of real-life celebrities living in close proximity in ordinary suburban areas and becoming embroiled in the kind of minor everyday disputes common to all neighbourhoods.

It used the most up-to-the-minute deep fake technology to digitally graft the faces of famous people on to actors of similar height and build.

When paired with mostly convincing voice impressions, the result was uncanny. Unfortunately, it was also unfunny.

Deep fakery and its more sinister implications are grist to the dystopian mill of Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror (Netflix, season six now streaming). Some of the best episodes over the years have featured chillingly plausible visions of where the technology we have now might lead us in the not too distant future.

But it’s been four years since the fifth – and weakest – season. Black Mirror re-emerges in a changed climate of rapidly growing existential fear around AI.

What’s a writer of speculative fiction to do when reality outpaces their imagination, when the near future suddenly becomes the present, or even the recent past?

In Brooker’s case, the answer seems to be to look back rather than forward: to turn away from most of the things that make Black Mirror Black Mirror.

It’s ironic that the standout episode of the five that make up the new season, Loch Henry (4/5), also happens to be the one that wanders furthest, both geographically and in narrative terms, from what you might call the Black Mirror formula.

It’s more like a double-length episode of modern television’s other great, if less widely-watched, anthology series, Inside No 9.

Mild-mannered Scottish documentary-maker Davis (Samuel Blenkin) and his brash American girlfriend Pia (Myha’la Herrold), who he met at film school in London, go to stay with his mother Janet (the always wonderful Monica Dolan) at the house he grew up in near the titular loch.

Davis’s father, a local policeman, died when Davis was just a small boy, so he knows him only from the many photographs Janet keeps on display. The couple have come to make a frankly dull-sounding film about a man who guards rare bird eggs from poachers.

But when Davis’s garrulous lifelong pal Stuart (Daniel Portman), whose alcoholic father Richard (John Hannah) owns the last surviving pub in the area, tells Pia about Iain Adair, a weirdo who abducted, tortured and murdered a number of tourists in the 1990s, in the process destroying the reputation of a once-thriving tourist location, she convinces Davis the story would be perfect for a true-crime documentary.

The couple sell the idea to “Streamberry”, the Netflix-like streamer Brooker has cheekily invented for the series, on a personal angle: when Davis’s dad tried to apprehend Adair, he shot him in the shoulder. While recovering in hospital, he contracted the MRSA that eventually killed him.

Janet surprises her son by agreeing not only to be interviewed for the documentary, but presenting him and Pia with an invaluable archive of newspapers and VHS tapes of the contemporary television coverage of the case.

It’s a credit to Brooker’s writing that you don’t know where Loch Henry is headed until a gobsmacking twist arrives. He promised a reset for the new season (futuristic technology features in only two episodes), but it doesn’t always yield such satisfying results.

The meta-heavy opener Joan is Awful (2/5) unfolds like a parody of a typical episode. Beyond the Sea (3/5), an engrossing, slow-burn space travel story, is more Twilight Zone than Black Mirror.

Demon 79 (3/5), set in Britain in 1979 and filmed in the style of an old Hammer or Amicus horror movie, is a black comedy horror with racism, murder, cheerful demons and nuclear apocalypse.

The shortest and most disappointing episode is Mazey Day (1/5), about a pack of amoral paparazzi who track a troubled actress to a rehab clinic and get a nasty surprise – although it might be less of a shock to connoisseurs of a certain kind of 1980s American horror movie.

It’s Black Mirror, Jim, but not as we know it.