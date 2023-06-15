Black Mirror review: as fresh as a Nineties boyband’s comeback tour

Joan is Awful, the first episode of the Netflix series’ sixth season, is a disappointment that shows up Salma Hayek’s limitations as an actress

Well, Black Mirror (Netflix). We’re now on series six. It’s OK. The second episode is much better than the first, which comes groaning with appearances by stars and also a heavy flirtation with the idea of satirising streaming networks themselves.

But then episode one, entitled Joan is Awful, takes a sharp turn into a cul de sac of safety and you kind of feel… let down. The second episode, Loch Henry, with only two well-known actors, is a big improvement. But Netflix led with the star-strewn episode because, after all, that’s showbusiness.

Joan is Awful stars Annie Murphy, of Schitt’s Creek fame. Joan is leading a comfortable but boring life, working as an executive for a tech corporation and living in a nice gaff with her nice boyfriend, Krish (Avi Nash), who is kind but so boring that he even cooks boring food.

Joan visits her therapist and tells her all this. Next thing you know, her ex Mac (Rob Delaney) appears back on the scene, wanting to restart their exciting relationship. So Joan meanders home to Krish and the bad food and the two of them sit down to watch a series on the Streamberry platform. That’s when the trouble starts: Joan’s life has now become a mini-series.

Annie Murphy as Joan in Black Mirror. Photo by Nick Wall/Netflix

That trouble contains the best part of the episode, as an ordinary person learns about how much of herself she has signed over to the streaming platform she has joined: you will never look at terms and conditions the same way again. And Annie Murphy, twitching like a less glamorous Alexis (her character in Schitt’s Creek), is fine being that same ordinary person whose life is falling apart in the most public forum.

The falling-apart also features Salma Hayek, playing the TV version of Joan. Unfortunately, Joan is Awful reveals Salma to be a good sport but, alas, not a very good actress. But that doesn’t really matter because Salma is here for her star power. She is funny delivering one line but when it comes to undertaking any task of greater duration — for example, walking to the bathroom — she just can’t cut it. I know a lot of people fancy her, but there it is.

Salma’s beauty is of particular importance here because Joan comes up with a cunning plan to separate herself from Salma. For one wild moment you think that this plan might consist of Joan making herself fat, but that idea never takes off. It would be too radical for the industry that the actors, and the makers of Black Mirror, work in. I found the resolution pretty disappointing.

Myha'la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin in the Loch Henry episode of Black MIrror. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Loch Henry is set in a remote town in Scotland and stars Monica Dolan as Janet, an ordinary Scottish mum whose son Davis comes home with his American girlfriend, Pia (a strong performance from Myha'la Herrold). The town is on the skids because it was the location of a much-publicised tragedy. As Davis’s friend Stuart, the owner of the town’s only surviving pub, puts it: “It doesn’t look great on TripAdvisor.”

Loch Henry does manage to be creepy and also sad. It is situated firmly in League of Gentlemen territory — “It’s a local pub, for local people” — and so on.

It seems that Black Mirror’s inspirations are often found in the past. The third episode, Beyond the Sea, stars Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett as celebrity astronauts in 1969. Its story about identity-swapping seems redolent of Ray Bradbury and also of a short story by Roald Dahl.

Maybe Black Mirror is like one of those boy bands of the Nineties, playing old hits for a new generation who will never know how old the ideas already are. Or maybe there are no new ideas on television. Discuss.