Better Call Saul: Goodman returns without missing a beat

WHERE would be now if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had gone ahead with their original plan to make their Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul (Netflix) a half-hour comedy instead of a drama?

Who knows? Probably not at the beginning of the sixth and final season of a series that’s gradually grown to become the equal of the one that spawned it.

Even though Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill, mostly functioned as the closest thing Breaking Bad had to comic relief, the decision to tell the story of the evolution of a crooked man straight — but with regular eruptions of humour — was absolutely the right one.

It’s hard to believe now that the idea of giving Saul a whole series of his own was initially regarded with some apprehension, given the number of failed spin-offs from successful series that litter television history.

Mind you, we wouldn’t be here at all if star Bob Odenkirk hadn’t survived the major heart attack he had last summer while filming in the New Mexican desert.

That close brush with death — which put Odenkirk out of action for a while and, he’s admitted, made him think about the pace at which he’d been living his life and acutely aware of his mortality — plus the delay in filming caused by the Covid pandemic means it’s been a long road to get to Saul’s final chapter.

Or rather, half the final chapter. This is the longest season yet, 13 episodes rather than the usual 10, and, like Breaking Bad, it will be split into two, with the final six being held back until July.

Judging from the two episodes that arrived on Tuesday (the rest are released weekly) Gilligan and Gould, who wrote an episode each, clearly have no intention of rushing things along, à la the final, botched season of Game of Thrones.

They keep the pacing deliberate throughout, building this last stretch of the story piece by careful piece. It’s a display of supreme confidence in the material and complete trust in the patience and intelligence of the audience.

In a break with tradition, the usual opening black-and-white flashforward featuring Saul/Jimmy, who’s now going by the name Gene Takavic, managing a Cinnabon branch in Omaha, Nebraska (a fate he dourly predicted for himself at the end of Breaking Bad), and constantly looking over his shoulder for his past to catch up with him, is dispensed with.

In its place is a lengthy, hypnotic sequence, shot in slow-motion and set just after the events of Breaking Bad but before the “Gene” era, showing removal men clearing Saul’s palatial house of all his and his wife Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) possessions: clothes, furniture, pictures, ornaments, luxury items, the lot.

In a final indignity, a life-size cardboard cut-out of Saul is retrieved from the swimming pool and casually dumped into a skip.

Then it’s back to where it left off two years ago. Despite the long hiatus, the pick-up is seamlessly handled.

After the raid on his home that turned into a bloodbath, Juarez cartel leader Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is presumed dead, but very much alive and out for revenge on the man he knows set it up: Nacho (Michael Mando), who’s been forced to go on the run and spends much of the opening double-bill hiding out in a dark, dingy motel room.

Running parallel to the cartel wars storyline, which gives plenty to do to Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), is what looks like being the big engine driving this final season: Kim’s spite-driven plan to destroy Howard Hamblin (Patrick Fabian).

The development of the often unreadable Kim as a character — from reluctant accomplice to willing partner and wife to instigator and manipulator — has been one of the most fascinating ingredients of all.

As the various strands intersect over the remaining 11 episodes, the big question is what will become of Kim? We know Saul’s fate already.

We also know that some characters, including Mike and Gus, will survive into the Breaking Bad era.

But the fact that that series didn’t feature so much as a mention of Kim is surely an ominous sign.

As Bette Davis didn’t quite say in All About Eve: fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy final season.