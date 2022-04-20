| 13°C Dublin

Better Call Saul: Goodman returns without missing a beat

Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy final season

Bob Odenkirk&rsquo;s heart attack last summer was one of the reasons the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was held up Expand

Pat Stacey

WHERE would be now if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had gone ahead with their original plan to make their Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul (Netflix) a half-hour comedy instead of a drama?

Who knows? Probably not at the beginning of the sixth and final season of a series that’s gradually grown to become the equal of the one that spawned it.

