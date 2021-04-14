Bent Coppers review: New documentary digs into the dirty police who inspired Line of Duty

A few critics have complained that Line of Duty is a little far-fetched at times. Well, of course it is. It’s meant to be a drama aimed at entertaining an audience, not a docudrama recounting real events.

Nonetheless, anyone who doubts that Jed Mercurio’s hit series has one foot firmly planted in reality needs to see Bent Coppers: Crossing the Line of Duty, starting on BBC2 tonight.

Producer-director Todd Austin’s three-parter — which is a documentary, and an absolutely cracking one at that — digs into the inspiration for LOD: the deep-rooted corruption that riddled the London Metropolitan Police in the 1970s and reached from the very bottom of the force to the very top.

The story that unfolds here is no less jaw-dropping than anything Mercurio dreamed up for his corkscrew-twisty thriller.

Austin has clearly seen more than a few episodes of 1970s cop show classic The Sweeney. Funky, bass- and brass-heavy incidental music throbs on the soundtrack.

There are grainy colour shots of Cortinas and Capris squealing around corners, and clips from equally grainy police training and promotional-cum-propaganda films, which peddled the notion that the men (women didn’t get much of a look-in back then) of the Met — from the friendly neighbourhood bobby shown gently capturing a budgie that’s escaped from its cage, to the detectives chasing down and tackling robbers — were people you could trust.

Ironically, The Sweeney, which featured a couple of tough Flying Squad detectives called Regan and Carter, who hated corrupt coppers as much as they hated villains, went out at a time when the Met was stuffed with corrupt coppers.

“We got more villains in our game than you’ve got in yours,” says a voice on an old recording in the first episode. It belongs to Det Sgt John Symonds, a highly respected ex-Royal Artillery officer, who happened to be as bent as a paper clip.

Symonds is sitting in a car, talking to a minor criminal called Michael Perry, who he’d been squeezing for money. At one point, Perry apologetically tells Symonds: “I’m sorry, I’ve only got £50 this week.”

Perry wanted out and had tipped off The Times — the newspaper of the establishment and, in those far-off days before Rupert Murdoch got his hands on it, the paper of record too — that he was being extorted by a Met detective.

He agreed to record his conversations with Symonds on a reel-to-reel tape-recorder rigged up in the boot of the car.

In other recordings, Symonds offers to get two other detectives extorting money from Perry off his back and boasts about how he has a London-wide network of fellow bent coppers — he calls it “a firm in a firm” — who will make sure Perry can steal as much as he wants without fear of being nicked; all for a suitable bung, naturally.

Symonds was offering Perry a “licence” to commit crime; basically, a criminal business partnership.

When The Times broke the story, which was written by two general news reporters, because most of the crime reporters were cosy with the cops and paid for tip-offs, it sparked an official investigation into corruption in the Met.

The man tasked with leading it was Inspector of Constabulary Frank Williamson, a stern, serious man. He wasn’t the type of person, observes one of the contributors, you’d invite out for a mate-y drink after work — which made him exactly the right man for the job.

The trouble was, Williamson didn’t have the power to charge anyone and was subservient to one of the Met’s own bent coppers, Det Chief Supt Bill Moody, a flash git who drove a Lancia and brazenly flaunted his wealth. Moody made sure Williamson’s investigation got nowhere.

It shows how racist cops targeted Black people, as well as working-class whites and students, as easy arrests and sure convictions.

Featuring an array of contributors — including journalists, former Met officers, rights activists and victims who were framed and jailed for crimes they didn’t commit — the series is a gripping and evocative reminder that the biggest organised criminal gang in London used to be the Met.

‘Bent Coppers: Crossing The Line of Duty’ is on BBC2 tonight (April 14) at 9pm