Behind Her Eyes review: 'You’ll feel like flinging your TV against the wall'

Cutting edge: Eve Hewson stars in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix

Pat Stacey

SARAH Pinborough’s 2017 novel Behind Her Eyes was marketed with its very own hashtag: “#WTFThatEnding” – something I wasn’t aware of until after I’d watched Netflix’s six-part adaptation.

Plenty of books, including Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Robert Bloch’s Psycho and Dennis Lehane’s Shutter Island, are celebrated for their ingenious twist endings.

However, a publisher actually promoting a novel with the promise of an impossible-to-guess twist is a very clever, very modern way of ensuring plenty of curiosity and healthy sales.

