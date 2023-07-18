BBC Earth review: self-righteous Chris Packham ruins his own environmental message

The presenter is no sweetheart in this new BBC documentary series about our climate

I’ve had just about enough of Chris Packham, the Jools Holland of environmental television. There are people who can’t enough of him — in fact, lots of people fancy him like hell — but I have reached peak Packham. This is the fault of the new series Earth (BBC 2) which is wall-to-wall Packham, with only a brief glimpse of other people (scientists) in the final minutes of each episode.

We’ve got a lot of Packham saying things like: “As astonishing as it sounds, it is possible to find life in muddy puddles like this.” You don’t say, Chris.

And “I know it doesn’t look like much but…”

And he’s got a hammer, to help him chip out portions of ancient rock, which I would have thought illegal.

All of this amid endless slow-motion shots of molten lava, rapid drone images, scudding clouds and so much epic music at permanent crescendo that you’re bewildered.

“There was no easy way out,” says Chris. He was talking about the Ice Age but in fact he could have been commenting on this relentless series. Episode 1: Inferno. Episode 2: Snowball. It makes you long for a Cornetto, just to take your mind off things.

By the time Chris has told us about things 850 million years ago and then things 730 million years ago, you’ve kind of lost the will to live and you’re wondering how much of this has been generated by CGI, or by AI, or whatever they’re calling it these days.

Still, Chris is giving us geological crisis after geological crisis and I wouldn’t mind but he’s having a great time. I came to resent how much he was enjoying it. It’s like being button-holed by the office bore. By the handsome boy who looks great, but is actually a monomaniac. Sometimes, even on television, enthusiasm and facts and good looks just aren’t enough.

So then Chris becomes annoying, and this undermines his material. He is handsome and very well dressed but innumerable images of him on the Canary Islands or walking among the rocks and mountains of Iceland (looked like Connemara to me, which is possibly not a coincidence) do get a bit repetitive as you enter the second hour of the series.

The thing is that Chris should be strictly contained, as he is on Springwatch. He should not be given the keys to what used to be called the special effects department. He should not be given hours of airtime to go on and on and on. He should not be allowed to ruin his own message.

It’s a safe bet that the people who will enjoy Earth are young boys who are fascinated by dinosaurs. Good luck to them; they are sweethearts. But Chris is not a sweetheart. He is self-righteous. The scientists featured at the very end of each programme seem much more approachable, and also more interesting. Or maybe it’s just a relief to hear some different voices. Yes, that’s it. This programme is so relentless that you feel better when it’s finished.