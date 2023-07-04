Bake Off: The Professionals: why do we have to mess with perfection?

Cooking with spirit levels and a power tool is one thing, but who needs to ‘reimagine’ the banoffee pie?

It is lovely to sit and watch someone else making cakes. But — and this could just be me — the latest iteration of Bake Off (Bake Off: The Professionals, Tuesdays, Channel 4) is failing to rise. The new co-host, Ellie Taylor, wore a dress that looked like a lemon soufflé and it all went downhill from there.

The teams of professional cooks were terrific but the tasks were so elaborate: 36 opera aux fruits and a chocolate “amenity”. Then a reimagining of the banoffee pie. Who on earth wants to reimagine a banoffee pie? The original idea was simple genius. This is the problem with modern cooking: it is always messing with perfection.

And while it was fun to see that Nicolette and Georgina spent their spare time practising mindfulness through the medium of puppy yoga, these searing insights into the private lives of our professionals felt a bit strained. I mean, Andrew and Ralph met while skiing, and Andrew and Raf are from Bolton.

Lemon soufflé vibes: Co-host Ellie Taylor in Bake Off: The Professionals. Photo by Mark Bourdillon via Channel 4

Martyn and Jenny, the least glamorous team, were also the most interesting. For a start, their opera cakes were 36 disasters. And also Jenny is deaf. In that loving way that the catering industry is renowned for, she is known as the Deaf Chef. Was she ever tempted to take the batteries out of her hearing aids, asked Ellie in a rare moment of calm. Jenny said she had been during the judging. “I thought, I don’t want to hear this,” she said.

Better than that, Jenny had actually started to laugh when the judges Cherish and Benoit couldn’t get their knife into Martyn and Jenny’s opera cakes. We need more contestants like Jenny.

Cherish is a piece of work, really. Her language is amazing. “Chef, it all go pear-shaped, isn’t it?” she said. Cherish looks like a clockwork nemesis. And Benoit looks like a soldier — a very serious soldier.

By the end of part two, Margo and Aly’s chocolate pirate ship could be heard cracking in its mould. Andrew and Ralph were using a spirit level to make sure their reimagining of the banoffee pie was exactly right. Martyn, throwing caution to the winds and knowing that he and Jenny had to pull it out of the hat to stay in the competition, used a power tool to drill a hole in the base of their chocolate banana tree. Then Martyn and Jenny couldn’t get their bananas to stick to the tree. “It’s interactive,” Martyn explained.

They piled the bananas on top of the tree and must have managed to attach them there eventually, because Cherish had to cut one off. She was delighted. Even Benoit looked impressed, in a military sort of way.

Elsewhere, ambitions were sky-rocketing. Margo and Ally were shooting for first place — they got second. Andrew and Raf won. And Martyn and Jenny were sent home. They had led us all through the first episode — the other competitors weren’t half as interesting and I miss them already.