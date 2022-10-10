Bad Sisters gave us five of the best female Irish characters ever and the most heinous villain on TV – I’m really going to miss it

After nine glorious episodes I’m gutted that this week, we reach the conclusion of Bad Sisters, a show so brilliantly written that the hatred I feel for the villain is making me reconsider a decade-long crush on Claes Bang, Danish star of The Square and the hottest man to have played Count Dracula.

The series – a remake of the 2012 Flemish series Clan – is the story of a group of Irish sisters who decide to murder their brother-in-law. This would normally make the merry murderesses the villains, right? Wrong. The Garvey sisters are actually doing the world a favour, as their brother-in-law John Paul (Bang), also known as The Prick, is one of the most heinous men committed to television. Step aside Prince Joffrey, there’s a new public enemy number one in town.

It’s hard to pick out what exactly JP’s worst trait is. Is it that he gave his daughter a pro-life pin (excellently referred to by Eve Hewson’s Becka as “abortion jazz hands”) for her Confirmation? That he jokes about Eva’s (Sharon Horgan) inability to have children, or that he is to blame for Bibi (Sarah Greene) losing an eye?

His blackmailing of Ursula (Eva Birthistle) over her affair, or his treatment of his own dementia-stricken mother? Or, is it that he calls his wife Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) “Mammy”, gaslights her at every opportunity and belittles her attempts to have her own identity outside of the house?

It’s the latter that tips the Garvey sisters over the edge from actively hating Grace’s husband, to wanting him dead. And seemingly, they succeed, because in the opening minutes of the show we find out that JP is indeed brown bread. But how, and at whose hand?

Bad Sisters flashes back and forth to pre- and post-demise to chronicle the Garveys’ attempts to off JP in increasingly creative fashions, while in the present day, two brothers and insurance salesmen, Thomas (Brian Gleeson) and Matt (Daryl McCormack), investigate JP’s death to avoid paying out a colossal claim to Grace.

The whodunnit plot isn’t all that unique. We’ve seen the flashback technique used in everything from How To Get Away With Murder and Big Little Lies. But what makes Bad Sisters so special is how they have built a complex and believable set of characters that suck you in and make you an accessory to this much-wanted murder.

Bang’s insidious performance as JP is truly award worthy. Villains are often cartoonish in their grossness, but even though The Prick has no redeeming qualities, all of it is rooted in reality. We all know a man who has gaslit a partner, poisoned reputations to further his own career, or played with lives just for the fun of it, and JP is all of those men rolled into one.

But even more realistic are the Garvey sisters, each of whom have their own personal reason for wanting JP dead. Bad Sisters gets pretty far-fetched as the women turn to explosions, drugging and even paintballing to kill their enemy, but you never lose belief in this group being a real family.

Even when they’re at the funeral of their apparent murder victim, Bibi is arguing with her little sister over a scarf (“She always keeps my sh*t.”) As they discover JP has been catfishing Ursula by soliciting naked pictures, sex-positive Becka is there to comfort her by saying: “Don’t shame her. It’s your f***ing vulva, you can do what you want with it.”

Horgan is particularly great as Eva, who looked after her sisters when their parents died and has taken on such a motherly role that even her plans for murder take on a sensible edge, as seen when she says: “If we’re doing it again, we’re doing it with poison this time … like normal women.”

Any Irish viewers may give themselves over to the fantasy even more, just because of the sheer Irishness of it all. Okay, sure, there’s no way five women in 2022 Dublin would have gaffs like that - even Becka, the “poor one”, has a flat that would go for about four grand a month on Daft - but the family dynamics and funeral culture are spot on.

Take Thomas and Matt’s brotherly chats in between investigations: “Have I ever been wrong before?” “Yeah, that time you swore everyone would sing along with me to Patricia the Stripper.”

In fact, the only time I think they got it wrong was when, in order to appeal to an international audience, Matt explained the contents of a breakfast roll to his brother - as if Gleeson, with his big Irish head on him, wouldn’t be a deli counter connoisseur.

There’s just one episode left, and we still have no clue how JP kicked the bucket, or which sister did it - or even if it was somebody else. (Could Grace have snapped? Could his daughter Blanaid have taken revenge over the death of Harry Styles the kitten?) But whoever did it, we get to celebrate the death of the worst man on TV - and hopefully, a perfect ending to a stellar Irish comedy.

The final episode of Bad Sisters will be available on Apple TV+ on Friday October 14