| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bad Sisters gave us five of the best female Irish characters ever and the most heinous villain on TV – I’m really going to miss it

Emma Kelly

Bad Sisters got better and better with every episode, and as the finale approaches, we look at what made the very dark comedy about a close-knit family who are driven to murder their vile brother-in-law such addictive TV

Anne-Marie Duff, Saise Quinn, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in &quot;Bad Sisters. Photo: Apple TV+ Expand
Sharon Horgan and Claes Bang play a warring sister and brother-in-law in Bad Sisters. Photo Apple TV+ Expand
Bad Sisters has given us the TV bad guy of 2022 in the form of JP, played by Claes Bang Expand

Close

Anne-Marie Duff, Saise Quinn, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in &quot;Bad Sisters. Photo: Apple TV+

Anne-Marie Duff, Saise Quinn, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in "Bad Sisters. Photo: Apple TV+

Sharon Horgan and Claes Bang play a warring sister and brother-in-law in Bad Sisters. Photo Apple TV+

Sharon Horgan and Claes Bang play a warring sister and brother-in-law in Bad Sisters. Photo Apple TV+

Bad Sisters has given us the TV bad guy of 2022 in the form of JP, played by Claes Bang

Bad Sisters has given us the TV bad guy of 2022 in the form of JP, played by Claes Bang

/

Anne-Marie Duff, Saise Quinn, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in "Bad Sisters. Photo: Apple TV+

After nine glorious episodes I’m gutted that this week, we reach the conclusion of Bad Sisters, a show so brilliantly written that the hatred I feel for the villain is making me reconsider a decade-long crush on Claes Bang, Danish star of The Square and the hottest man to have played Count Dracula.

The series – a remake of the 2012 Flemish series Clan – is the story of a group of Irish sisters who decide to murder their brother-in-law. This would normally make the merry murderesses the villains, right? Wrong. The Garvey sisters are actually doing the world a favour, as their brother-in-law John Paul (Bang), also known as The Prick, is one of the most heinous men committed to television. Step aside Prince Joffrey, there’s a new public enemy number one in town.

Most Watched

Privacy