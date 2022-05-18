Back for just one night and brimming with gems, the Derry Girls came of age in a cracker of a show

When is the end of a series not really the end? When the series in question is Derry Girls (Channel 4).

We knew in advance that Tuesday night’s episode was the end of the third and final season, but also that it wasn’t the last we’d be seeing of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Orla (Louisa Harland), James (Dylan Llewellyn) and the rest of the characters.

They were back last night in an hour-long special. It really was the end this time, and you couldn’t have asked for a better way to say goodbye.

If Derry Girls had bowed out on Tuesday with (spoiler alert) the death of Clare’s father – and on the very night she had found romance and shared a kiss with “another lezzie”, as the ever-tactful Michelle put it – it would have been the biggest downer of an ending since Victor Meldrew’s hit-and-run death in One Foot in the Grave.

Instead, Derry Girls went out on a giddy, glorious high. Full disclosure: I’ve always been a little agnostic about the series. I’ve never felt it completely justifies the often ludicrously hysterical hype whipped up around it.

Last night’s was a cracker, though. We caught up with the gang a year on from the events of Tuesday. Clare and her family have left Derry for ‘foreign’ pastures – Strabane, to be precise – but she plans to return for a very important occasion: Orla and Erin’s joint 18th birthday party.

Actually, Erin has been 18 for a while, but the girls’ “tighthole” mothers, Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) and Mary (Tara Lynne O’Neill), decided to save a few bob by merging the celebrations.

What could possibly go wrong? Lots. The girls end up having to share the venue with a crowd of first communion kids because Mary forgot to make the booking in time.

To rub salt in the wound, hated school prefect and suck-up Jenny Joyce (Leah O’Rourke) is also having an 18th birthday party, a lavish affair with champagne, karaoke, a magician, fancy gift bags for the guests and Riverdance.“This is practically the Oscars,” wails Erin, “our party doesn’t stand a chance!”

Yet another, marginally more significant event is also happening at the same time: the vote on the historic Good Friday Agreement, the details of which have Joe (Ian McElhinney) baffled. He has read the introduction 30 times and still can’t make head or tail of it.

It’s all as clear as crystal to the gloriously dim Sarah, however. “If you vote ‘Yes’, you can swing both ways,” she says.

It’s as if show creator Lisa McGee was determined to sign off with the equivalent of a compilation album of all the things the series does best. Every character is given a moment to shine.

Plenty of laughs are mined from Gerry’s (Tommy Tiernan) simmering animosity toward a new arrival, a clumsy cousin called Eamon (Ardal O’Hanlon), who’s lodging with the family while his collapsed roof is being repaired (very slowly) and manages to break everything he touches.

There’s conflict when Erin and Michelle have a falling-out over the latter’s brother, a murderer, being released under the Good Friday Agreement, and resolution when they make up. It also allows for a rare and touching moment of reflection for the gobbiest of the Derry Girls.

As usual, Sister George Michael (Siobhán Mc- Sweeney) gets all the best lines, including a withering put-down of Jenny Joyce’s truly awful play: “The conflict here has led to some terrible atrocities, and now we must add your play to that list.”

But she shows her human side when informed the authorities are moving her somewhere else.

She won’t go without a fight and has a few choice words:

“I make a difference here. The girls know that, the parents know that. I’m not ready to leave. Try and force me to, and there’ll be an awful fuss.” Ultimately, however, her fate is left up in the air.

Everything finally crystallises around the big vote. Erin is sceptical about whether the agreement can really work, which gives Joe what is, I think, one of the loveliest pieces of dialogue McGee has ever written.

“What if it does work?” he says.

“What if all this becomes a ghost story? You’ll tell your wee ’uns one day.

“A ghost story they’ll hardly believe.”

This was the real Derry Girls finale, and it was rounded off with a present-day coda I won’t spoil by revealing.

Just perfect.