At Your Service Goes Large review: Ironic that a series featuring a man who abhors wastefulness is itself such a complete waste of time

How are things in the RTÉ canteen kitchen these days, I wonder? Has it, like many departments in RTÉ, been hit by budget cutbacks?

Has the eatery’s manager been compelled by economic hardship to switch from buying products from the big food manufacturers, whose labels we all recognise from the weekly shop, to cheaper supermarket own-brand alternatives?

And what about the toilet paper in the Montrose campus toilets?

Is it the soft, pricey two or three-ply kind with pictures of cute little kittens, puppies or cartoon bears on the packaging, or is it the (pun intended) crappy Euro shop variety?

You know the stuff I mean; it’s so flimsy it wouldn’t absorb the blood-trickle from a shaving cut let alone a... well, you get the unpleasant picture.

I found myself pondering these vitally important questions while suffering through the latest episode of At Your Service Goes Large (RTÉ1, Mondays), a series in which kitchens and bathrooms feature prominently.

Our cash-strapped national broadcaster is currently struggling to navigate dire straits as tight and dangerous as the one in Gibraltar.

With new product in perilously short supply, its schedules are shakily shored up by repeats of old lifestyle, property and cookery shows that nobody in their right mind would want to watch a second time.

With the coffers so bare, it’s not exactly a surprise that the Brennan brothers’ hospitality sector makeover show has been grotesquely inflated to twice its normal size and shifted to a prime time post-watershed slot, which is not really where it belongs.

At Your Service, which has been around since — lord save us — 2008, used to be a just-about-serviceable 30 minutes of Sunday evening filler for the easily pleased.

Its main appeal was the antic behaviour of fussy, fastidious, flamboyant hotelier Francis Brennan, rather than the level-headed number-crunching of his brother John.

John provided the spreadsheets, Francis provided the shtick. This super-sized hour-long version, with its super-sized title, cruelly exposes the limitations of both Francis’s would-be comic carry-on — which had already breached tolerance levels anyway in Francis Brennan’s Grand Tour — and a creaking format that, like the furniture a horrified Francis encountered in the Kerry guest house over which he was trying to sprinkle his magic dust, has outlived its usefulness.

It’s ironic that a series featuring a man who abhors wastefulness, whether of space or money, is itself such a complete waste of time.

The premise is the same as it’s always been. The Brennans descend on a family-run guesthouse in Waterville. It’s a beautiful location with stunning sea views, but the place is in need of serious modernisation and the business model, which includes a cafe that’s not on the main site, is rickety.

There’s not enough here to fill an hour, which necessitates an awful lot of padding.

The brothers summon the owners, Henry Hunt and Lorraine Cassidy, for a frank sit-down talk in their own Kenmare hotel, something which could just as easily have been done at Henry and Lorraine’s place.

John takes the couple to a successful guesthouse in Dingle in the hope they’ll find some inspiration, and then to another in Bantry. There’s a trip to Waterville golf links for a little chat with the general manager about drumming up business for the guesthouse.

These segments, lovingly filmed and accompanied by gushing encomiums from narrator Mairéad Ronan, come across as shameless free advertising for the three establishments. It’s as tiresome as it is dubious.

A little more time is eaten up by a couple of interior designers who are brought in to redo the bedrooms and appear to have wandered in from a completely different programme.

There are so many people milling around, I half-expected Dermot Bannon, Diarmuid Gavin and Hugh Wallace to rock up and throw in their tuppence worth.

Mind you, Bannon would probably have felt right at home, since At Your Service Goes Large looks more like a knock-off of Room to Improve than its old self.

Frankly, one of either of them is one too many.

